Minot Honeybees Take Advantage of Madison Night Mares Defense
June 21, 2024 - Northwoods League Softball (NWLS)
Madison Night Mares News Release
MADISON, WI - The Minot Honeybees defeated the Madison Night Mares 13-5 for their second win of the season.
The Night Mares were the first to score tonight when Hilary Blomberg (University of Wisconsin-Madison) had an RBI double that brought in Carly Oliver (University of the Cumberlands). Oliver then hit a double in the bottom of the third and scored an earned run during Chloe Wamboldt's (Rocky Valley) at bat. They were unable to score again until the bottom of the fifth.
The Honeybees went on a scoring spree in the fourth inning, bringing across five runs, with four of them coming on two-run doubles from Shannon Nelson (Miles Community College) and Shayna Myshrall (Niagara University).
Kendall Weik (Madison College) was able to hold Minot off in the fifth. However, the Honeybees came back in the 6th with two stolen bases by Nelson and Caitlyn Dannenfelzer (North Dakota State College of Science), as well as four runs.
The Night Mares and Minot Honeybees will match up for a doubleheader tomorrow at Warner Park with the first game starting at 5:05.
• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League Softball message board...
Northwoods League Softball Stories from June 21, 2024
- Minot Honeybees Take Advantage of Madison Night Mares Defense - Madison Night Mares
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Madison Night Mares Stories
- Minot Honeybees Take Advantage of Madison Night Mares Defense
- Madison Night Mares Sweep La Crosse Steam in Their First Double Header
- Madison Night Mares Come Back to Score 14 Runs against the La Crosse Steam
- Madison Night Mares Mercy Rule La Crosse Steam in Home Opener
- Madison Night Mares Fall to la Crosse Steam in First Game