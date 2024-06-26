Minot Honeybees Find Their Sting In Extra Innings Against Madison Night Mares

June 26, 2024 - Northwoods League Softball (NWLS)

MINOT, ND - The Madison Night Mares and Minot Honeybees faced their last game of the series tonight in Minot, and the Honeybees came out with a win.

The Night Mares were the first to score in the first inning when Haley Remington (University of Wisconsin-Parkside) made it across the plate after Hilary Blomberg's (University of Wisconsin-Madison) single. Chloe Wamboldt (Rock Valley) was then able to score in the top of the third before the last out, making it a 2-0 ball game.

Minot was able to score in the bottom of the third when Skyler Dietz (Colorado Christian University) scored Trinity Gregg (University of Jamestown) in on an RBI single. Ariana Diaz (Southern Virginia University) was then able to secure an RBI double in the bottom of the fourth. Cairah Curran (Santa Clara University) was the run that tied it all up in the bottom of the seventh to move it to extra innings after many substitutions by both teams in the sixth.

The duel was on in the eighth inning. The Night Mares scored their fifth run by Haley Remington to start the inning. However, the Honeybees responded with two runs after an error by the Night Mares third baseman which cost Madison the game.

The Night Mares end the series with a current record of 6-3 for the season while Minot is 3-5. Currently leading the League is the Mankato Habaneros with a record of 7-2.

The Night Mares face the Habaneros in Mankato tomorrow at 6:35 pm.

