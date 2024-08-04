Minot and Madison Each Take One in a Doubleheader

August 4, 2024 - Northwoods League Softball (NWLS)

MADISON, WI - The Minot Honeybees and Madison Night Mares both took one game tonight at Warner Park in their doubleheader.

The season is winding down and the Night Mares and Honeybees faced off for two one last time this season.

Madison was victorious in game one this evening. They were first to score on a Rylee Rogers (Madison College) double that brought in Mia Johnson (University of Wisconsin-Parkside) and Haley Remington (University of Wisconsin-Parkside) who both had singles prior. The inning turned into an eleven-run inning. They were able to score after an error in left. Lexie Shaver (Salt Lake Community College) then walked and Rogers came in for the run. Addie Blomberg (South Dakota State University) then launched an RBI double.

Then Tia Durst (Lake Land College) was able to lock down a two-run home run. After switching to a new pitcher, Peyton Whitehead (University of Mary), Minot still was stuck in the bottom of the second with the Night Mares scoring. Chloe Wamboldt (Rock Valley College) was then brought in by Remington's single. Hilary Blomberg (University of Wisconsin-Madison) scored on a Rodgers walk, and Shaver brought in Johnson on her single. A. Blomberg then put one out to right to score Remington. The double-digit inning ended with a Durst RBI, scoring Rogers.

The Honeybees then came out to score on three walks by Shannon Nelson (Miles Community College), Trinity Gregg (University of Jamestown), and Stigler after Andrea Jaskowiak (University of Iowa) issued five total walks in the inning.

Rogers scored H. Blomberg on a single in the third. Shaver also brought in Brooke Steinhorst (Madison College) on a ground out to shortstop.

Nelson also scored on a ground out to short by Abbie Stigler (Saint Mary's University). Then, Sydney Farmer (Tyler Junior College) cranked an RBI double to score Gregg. Jackie Albrecht (University of North Dakota) scored her on a single.

Wamboldt then scored on an error at second in Carly Oliver's (University of the Cumberlands) at bat. Remington brought in Oliver on a ground out to second.

Minot responded with an Albrecht two-run double. They also brought in a run on a Josie Buhr (Kansas Wesleyan University) RBI single.

Oliver then scored again on a Remington ground out to third. This made for a final score of 16-9 Night Mares.

Game two went to Minot for their ninth total win of the season. This time, Minot scored first on a Farmer RBI double. Albrecht also then had an RBI double, and Buhr claimed an RBI single. They scored three in the first inning.

Madison then scored Dani Lucey (University of Wisconsin-Madison) on a Johnson put out to third.

Minot got hot on the bats and came out swinging. Stigler smacked a double to bring in Gregg and Farmer secured an RBI single. The biggest momentum came from Shayna Myshrall's (Niagara University) two-run homer in the second.

Neither team scored until the fifth inning when there was an error at right that allowed Nelson to score unearned.

Johnson then brought Lucey in on a single to right. Oliver was also able to come across home on a passed ball. Remington has a two-run RBI single, making that four runs in the fifth.

Johnson came in to tie things up 8-8 in the sixth when she slammed a three-run home run down the center.

However, after scoring Buhr on an error at third, the Honeybees also had Stigler go yard for a three-run home run.

Lucey was able to knock an RBI single, but it was not enough for the Night Mares to catch up in the bottom of the seventh. The final score was 12-9 Honeybees.

The Night Mares will play their final game of the season against the La Crosse Steam at 6:05 PM in Madison on Tuesday, August 6th.

