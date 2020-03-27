Minor League Baseball Offering Fans Free Preview of MiLB.TV

SYRACUSE, NY - While we await the start of the 2020 baseball season, fans can relive all the excitement of the Syracuse Mets' inaugural season in 2019 thanks to a special offer being provided by Minor League Baseball. Today, Minor League Baseball announced that it is offering fans a free preview of MiLB.TV, its subscription-based streaming service. The preview includes access to more than 6,500 games from the 2019 season across all levels of Minor League Baseball and is available free to fans until the 2020 Minor League Baseball season begins.

"This free preview of MiLB.TV is a fun opportunity for our fans to get a taste of baseball that we have all been craving," said Syracuse Mets General Manager Jason Smorol. "Our first season as the Mets brought so much excitement, and I know our fans will enjoy being able to go back and relive all of the best moments."

All of the games that are available can be accessed online at MiLB.TV or on Apple and Android devices with the MiLB First Pitch app. For more information, or to sign up for a free preview subscription, visit MiLB.TV.

