Stream Bats' Entire 2019 Season for Free on MiLB.TV

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville Bats today announced that their entire 2019 season is available to stream for free on MiLB.TV as part of a limited-time special offer from Minor League Baseball. Each of the Bats' 140 games from last year can be watched on-demand until Opening Day of the 2020 baseball season.

Fans can access the massive video database by simply visiting MiLB.TV and logging in or creating a free account (for new accounts, register here: https://atmilb.com/2UIV6ts). Once logged in, users can browse more than 6,500 MiLB games stored on Minor League Baseball's archives, including each of the Bats' games - in their entirety - from last season.

MiLB.TV's library also features seven league All-Star games from 2019, select playoff games and the 2019 Triple-A National Championship.

As part of the massive video release, MiLB.com also published a guide to its top 10 games from the 2019 season. The selection is a perfect road map to must-see team milestones and several breakout performances from the top prospects in all of Minor League Baseball.

Click here to view the article: https://atmilb.com/341jDP3

Registration for MiLB.TV's free service is simple and requires only a valid email address. For any technical issues creating an account, contact MiLB Customer Support at https://www.milb.com/about/contact-us.

