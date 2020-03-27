Minor League Baseball Offering Free Preview of MiLB.TV Until 2020 Season Begins

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Minor League Baseball™ (MiLB™) today announced it is offering a free preview of MiLB.TV®, its subscription-based streaming service, to all fans during the delay of the 2020 season. New and existing subscribers are invited to stream more than 6,500 games from the 2019 season, beginning today. The preview will be offered free to fans until the 2020 Minor League Baseball season begins.

The MiLB.TV archives include over 18,000 hours of MiLB content for fans to enjoy, including every TripleA™ and Double-A™ game from 2019 and more than 1,500 games from other classifications. Seven league All-Star Games are available to stream, as well as select playoff games and the Triple-A National Championship Game. For the list of MiLB.com's 10 most memorable games from 2019, click here. The 6,500 games streamed on MiLB.TV in 2019 can be accessed online at MiLB.TV or on Apple and Android devices with the MiLB First Pitch® app.

"We all miss baseball, and by providing a free preview of MiLB.TV, we hope to help fans engage and stay connected with the game they love. We know fans are coping with a lot of change in their lives these days and hopefully this will enable them to re-live the countless memories and highlights from last season in the comfort of their homes," said Minor League Baseball's Senior Vice President of Digital Strategy and Business Development Katie Davison.

In addition to the archived games, MiLB will be re-airing and producing unique content from archived game footage across MiLB.com and MiLB social channels. Fans are also invited to listen to the MiLB podcast, "The Show Before the Show," to get the latest scoop on the biggest MiLB storylines, with guests from around baseball, including top prospects, managers, player development experts and other newsmakers.

For more information, or to sign up for a free preview subscription, visit MiLB.TV.

