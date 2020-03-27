A Special Message from the Tides President and General Manager

March 27, 2020 - International League (IL) - Norfolk Tides News Release





Dear Tides fan,

First and foremost, we want to personally let you know that the entire Tides organization is thinking of you. We miss seeing you. We miss hearing from you. We miss just talking baseball with you. Above all else, we hope that you and your loved ones are healthy and safe.

In these unsettling times, it's comforting to know how strong our community is. Our fans, employees, players and business partners all make a positive impact on our organization every day. We are extremely thankful for those relationships, and they make us confident that Hampton Roads will get through these unprecedented times and come out stronger than ever.

When baseball returns - and it WILL return - we can't wait to share it with you. Summer nights at Harbor Park are a tradition unlike any other, a rite of passage for all those who have experienced it. The warm breeze off the Elizabeth River, the smell of ballpark food in the air, the crack of the bat and the roar of the crowd. When those sights and smells and sounds return, we can't wait to walk up to you and say hello. To see how you are doing, to talk baseball, to return to normal.

Your loyalty and support are tremendously appreciated, and please know that we are thinking of you during these trying times. We'll get through this, together. WE ARE ONE!

Ken Young, President

Joe Gregory, General Manager

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from March 27, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.