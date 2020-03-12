Minor League Baseball Delays Start of 2020 Season

Minor League Baseball issued a statement that it would delay the start of the 2020 Championship Season in light of the current coronavirus outbreak.

The Toledo Mud Hens, along with Major League Baseball and MiLB, will continue to monitor the developments and will announce additional information about the 2020 season at a later date.

MiLB will work with MLB and our community officials to resume play as soon as it is safe to do so.

The Mud Hens will be reaching out with additional information to our Flock members, partners, group leaders and other parties as quickly as possible.

We appreciate your understanding and patience as we work through this fluid situation.

