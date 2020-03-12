Bisons Postpone Saturday's 'Open Interviews' and Annual Family Day Open House

March 12, 2020 - International League (IL) - Buffalo Bisons News Release





The safety of our fans, players and ballpark staff is and will always be our top priority. This year's Family Day Open House scheduled for Saturday, March 21 at Sahlen Field has been postponed.

The Buffalo Bisons are also canceling this Saturday's (March 14) open interviews for seasonal employment. Applicants that are interested in being a part of the ballpark team this season are encouraged to visit the team's official website, Bisons.com, for information on how they can still apply for a position. Sahlen Field will be closed on Saturday, March 14.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from March 12, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.