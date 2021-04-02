Minnesota Twins Purchase High Point Rockers' Player Contract

HIGH POINT, N.C. - High Point Rockers catcher Kole McKinnon has had his contract purchased by the Minnesota Twins organization and will report to the Twins' minor league spring training site in Fort Myers, Fla.

McKinnon signed a contract with the Rockers on March 11. He is the first player in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball to have his contract purchased by a Major League organization in 2021.

McKinnon hit .265 as a senior at Louisiana-Lafayette in 2019 but went undrafted. The Lincoln, Neb. native played two seasons at Allen Community College in Iola, Kansas before enrolling at ULL.

In addition, catcher Frank Nigro, who played in 38 games with the Rockers during their inaugural season in 2019, has also signed with the Twins organization.

McKinnon and Nigro mark the eighth and ninth Rocker players to have their contracts purchased by Major League organizations. Minnesota is the sixth Major League franchise to purchase the contract of a High Point player.

The Rockers will begin their second season of play on Friday, May 28 when they visit the York Revolution. The home opener at Truist Point is slated for Tuesday, June 1 vs. the Lexington Legends, one of the two new teams to join the Atlantic League in 2021. High Point's schedule includes 120 games with 60 contests slated for Truist Point.

