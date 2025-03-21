Minnesota Frost Sign Goaltender Marlène Boissonnault to a Reserve Player Contract

March 21, 2025 - Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

St. Paul, MN - The Minnesota Frost announced Friday the signing of goaltender Marlène Boissonnault to a Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) Reserve Player Contract.

Boissonnault, who spent last season on Montréal's Reserve Player List and attended 2024-25 training camp with the Victoire, is a 27-year-old hailing from Dundee, New Brunswick.

"We are excited to have Marlène join the Frost at such a crucial point in our season," said Frost General Manager Melissa Caruso. "She has the background and skill set that will add depth to the position, and we're looking forward to getting to know her better as a person and player.We have a great locker room, and our players are ready to help her make the transition to our community."

Boissonnault graduated from Cornell University in 2019, finishing her career as the second-winningest goaltender in Big Red history (56 wins) and as a three-time All-Ivy League selection (first team 2018, second team 2017 and 2019). She then played four years professionally with the PWHPA, prior to the PWHL.

Boissonnault joins the Frost's Reserve Player List in place of Lucy Morgan who was signed by Ottawa on Mar. 14. Per the league's CBA with the PWHLPA, teams are permitted to fill the position of goaltender following the roster freeze date.

