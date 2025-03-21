Eight Sceptres Players Named to Canada's Women's National Team Roster

March 21, 2025 - Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

Toronto Sceptres News Release







NEW YORK AND TORONTO - Twenty-three players from the Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) will represent Canada at the 2025 International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) Women's World Championship in České Budějovice, Czechia, from April 9-20. Canada's full 25-player National Women's Team roster was announced today by Hockey Canada.

Canada's roster features 23 PWHL players: two goaltenders, seven defenders and 14 forwards representing five PWHL teams. The Toronto Sceptres lead the way with eight players, followed by the Montréal Victoire with six, the Ottawa Charge with four, the New York Sirens with three, and the Minnesota Frost with two.

Goaltenders: Kristen Campbell (TOR), Ann-Renée Desbiens (MTL).

Defenders: Erin Ambrose (MTL), Renata Fast (TOR), Sophie Jaques (MIN), Jocelyne Larocque (OTT), Ella Shelton (NY), Claire Thompson (MIN), Micah Zandee-Hart (NY).

Forwards: Emily Clark (OTT), Sarah Fillier (NY), Jennifer Gardiner (MTL), Brianne Jenner (OTT), Emma Maltais (TOR), Hannah Miller (TOR), Sarah Nurse (TOR), Kristin O'Neill (MTL), Marie-Philip Poulin (MTL), Danielle Serdachny (OTT), Natalie Spooner (TOR), Laura Stacey (MTL), Blayre Turnbull (TOR), Daryl Watts (TOR).

Of the 25 players on the roster, Poulin has the most World Championship experience as a 12-time medalist (four gold, seven silver, one bronze), including three golds in the last four tournaments. Gardiner, Jaques, Miller and Watts are among six players on the roster who will make their World Championship debut.

Team Canada's staff includes several PWHL representatives: General Manager Gina Kingsbury (TOR), Head Coach Troy Ryan (TOR), Assistant Coaches Kori Cheverie (MTL) and Caroline Ouellette (MTL), Goaltending Consultant Brad Kirkwood (TOR), Strength and Conditioning Coach Vicki Bendus (MTL), and Equipment Manager Alana Goulden (TOR).

The 2024-25 PWHL regular-season schedule continues with games through Apr. 2 before pausing for the World Championship, with the season resuming on April 26.

