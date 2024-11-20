Minnesota Frost Opens PWHL Mini Camp with 3-1 Win over Toronto Sceptres

November 20, 2024 - Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

TORONTO, ON - The Minnesota Frost defeated the Toronto Sceptres 3-1 in the first Mini Camp scrimmage for both teams at the Ford Performance Centre in Toronto. Lee Stecklein opened the scoring for the Frost with her first period goal off a feed from Liz Schepers and Denisa Křīžovā, giving Minnesota a lead they never relinquished.

Minnesota defender Sophie Jaques on the physical play in the PWHL: "I think last year I was initially a little bit surprised by it but you kind of test the waters, and I was used to it a couple games in. I think it actually got a little more physical as the year went on, but it's just part of the game. And I think our team kind of thrived off it, and we used that to our advantage. And yeah, we will continue to do that."

Minnesota head coach Ken Klee on being the defending Walter Cup Champions: "I think it gives our team a sense of confidence and accomplishment that we're the defending champs. And now I think they've all enjoyed it this summer and can't wait to do it again. I mean we're not getting ahead of ourselves. Obviously, it's a long year. But also you know, you can put pressure on us because we're defending champs, but also we put pressure on ourselves. That's what we want"

Toronto forward Kaitlin Willoughby on coming into today's game in the hunt for a spot on the roster: "Obviously there's a lot of pressure on myself when I know that I'm trying out for the team still, but I like to go into it with the mindset of just enjoying yourself and play hockey - you know what to do out there. Be confident in yourself. I think working on my confidence coming into today's game and focusing on what coach wanted us to do, but also showing my skill and what I'm good at."

Toronto head coach Troy Ryan speaks on the new penalty kill faceoff rule: "I love the new rule, I think it's going to be exciting moving forward. The one thing I will say is that as a team we aren't there yet. We've got a lot of things to work on in training camp and that's something that I think will evolve as we get some more game time. I think there's plenty of things that you can do to make it fun. Some of it involves some gambles, when you associate that rule with the jailbreak rule. There's a lot of creativity you can get within that."

NOTABLES

Eight Toronto players got their first taste of PWHL action including signed rookies Izzy Daniel, Julia Gosling and Raygan Kirk, draft picks Lauren Bernard, Noemi Neubauerová and Anneke Rankila, and camp invites Laura Kluge and Rylind MacKinnon.

Nine Minnesota players made their pre-season debuts including signed rookies Britta Curl-Salemme and Klára Hymlárová, draft picks Mae Batherson, Katy Knoll, Brooke McQuigge and Dominique Petrie, and camp invites Charlotte Akverik, Lucy Morgan and Kaitlyn O'Donohoe.

Goaltenders Maddie Rooney (MIN) and Raygan Kirk (TOR) started the game and each played the first two periods. Lucy Morgan (MIN) and Carly Jackson (TOR) both stopped all eight shots they faced in the third period.

Carly Jackson made their first appearance in two seasons with Toronto.

Kaitlin Willoughby (TOR) scored her first goal with Toronto after recording one assist in 23 games with the team in 2023-24.

Britta Curl-Salemme (MIN), Katy Knoll (MIN), and Hannah Miller (TOR) all led the game with four shots on goal.

Jocelyne Larocque (TOR) led all played in ice time at 24:25 followed by Mae Batherson (MIN) at 22:05.

After regulation, the teams played a three-on-three overtime followed by a five-player shootout. Toronto's Laura Kluge scored in the OT period.

SCORESHEET RECAP

Toronto 0 1 0 - 1

Minnesota 1 2 0 - 3

1st Period-1, Minnesota, Stecklein 1 (Schepers, Křížová), 1:02. Penalties-Willoughby Tor (tripping), 1:33; Batherson Min (holding), 10:58.

2nd Period-2, Minnesota, Knoll 1 (Brodt, Jaques), 15:16. 3, Minnesota, Curl-Salemme 1 (Pannek, McQuigge), 15:30. 4, Toronto, Willoughby 1 (Miller, Bernard), 18:11. Penalties-Fast Tor (high sticking), 9:47.

3rd Period- No Scoring. Penalties-Watts Tor (interference), 3:02.

Shots on Goal-Toronto 8-8-8-24. Minnesota 7-7-8-22.

Power Play Opportunities-Toronto 0 / 1; Minnesota 0 / 3.

Goalies-Toronto, Kirk 0-1-0-0 (14 shots-11 saves); Jackson 0-0-0-0 (8 shots-8 saves). Minnesota, Rooney 1-0-0-0 (16 shots-15 saves); Morgan 0-0-0-0 (8 shots-8 saves).

THREE STARS

Maddie Rooney (MIN) 15 SV

Katy Knoll (MIN) 1G, GWG

Kaitlyn Willoughby (TOR) 1G

UPCOMING MINI CAMP SCHEDULE

Minnesota: Thursday, November 21 vs. New York (Ford Performance Centre)

Toronto: Friday, November 22 vs. New York (Ford Performance Centre)

