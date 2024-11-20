Boston Fleet Wins Opening Scrimmage 3-1 against Montréal Victoire

November 20, 2024 - Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

MONTREAL, QC - The Boston Fleet defeated the Montréal Victoire 3-1 in the first scrimmage to open the 2024-25 Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) Mini Camp in Montréal. Boston captain Hilary Knight opened the scoring during the first period, followed by an equalizing goal by Montréal's Maureen Murphy. Knight later scored the game winner, with an empty net goal by rookie Shay Maloney to seal the victory.

QUOTES

Boston Fleet Head Coach Courtney Kessel : "Part of the game was good, part of it looked like a scrimmage. I think it's what we all needed, just to play some five-on-five hockey. It's been a long break, long summer doing skills. I think the game got better as it went on."

Boston Fleet Captain Hilary Knight on off-season preparation for Season Two: "There's a lot of different skills that are within the game that each player worked on this summer to put ourselves in a successful position out there."

Montréal Victoire forward Alexandra Labelle : "I have an offensive side, but it was hidden last season, as I didn't have too many opportunities to show it. I know I have the tools to play offensive hockey and Kori (Cheverie) gave me the opportunity to prove it. I tried to answer to the best of my abilities."

Montréal Victoire Head Coach Kori Cheverie about rookie winger Lina Ljungblom: "I really liked her grit. She will play many minutes if she plays with (Marie-Philip) Poulin and (Laura) Stacey. She will also be facing the other teams' best players." Ljungblom had an exchange with Boston captain Hilary Knight. "I think it's important and I hope she continues to do that," added Cheverie.

NOTABLES

Five Boston players competed for the first time on PWHL ice including signed rookies Sydney Bard, Hannah Bilka and Daniela Pejšová, draft pick Shay Maloney, and camp invite Klára Peslarová.

Five Montréal players got their first PWHL experience including signed rookie Lina Ljungblom, draft picks Dara Greig, Anna Kjellbin and Anna Wilgren, and camp invite Kelly Ann Nadeau.

Five PWHL returnees played for the first time wearing a new jersey including Boston's Maude Poulin-Labelle (TOR), and Montréal's Sandra Abstreiter (OTT), Abigail Boreen (MIN), Clair DeGeorge (MIN) and Alexandra Labelle (NY).

All four goaltenders in lineups appeared in the game with Ann-Renée Desbiens (MTL) playing two full periods and leading the way with 22 shots.

Hilary Knight scored two goals in a game for the first time with Boston - she scored six goals in 24 regular season games in 2023-24.

Hannah Bilka (BOS) led all players with five shots on goal, followed by Jamie Lee Rattray (BOS), Erin Ambrose (MTL), Alexandra Labelle (MTL) and Maureen Murphy (MTL) each with four.

Megan Keller (BOS) led all players in ice time at 21:42. Erin Ambrose (MTL) led her team in time on ice at 19:37.

After regulation, the teams played a three-on-three overtime followed by a five-player shootout. Boston's Jamie Lee Rattray scored in the OT period.

SCORESHEET RECAP

Montréal 1 0 0 - 1

Boston 1 1 1 - 3

1st Period-1, Boston, Knight 1 (Bilka, Bard), 6:35. 2, Montréal, Murphy 1 (Nadeau), 14:39. Penalties-Labelle Mtl (tripping), 10:10; Greig Mtl (tripping), 15:09.

2nd Period-3, Boston, Knight 2 (Dempsey, Adzija), 19:04. Penalties-Brown Bos (interference), 3:34; Nadeau Mtl (slashing), 11:05; Brandt Bos (tripping), 15:27.

3rd Period-4, Boston, Maloney 1 (Morin), 19:15 (EN). Penalties-Stacey Mtl (roughing), 4:08; Keller Bos (delay of game), 13:16.

Shots on Goal-Montréal 8-9-11-28. Boston 14-10-8-32.

Power Play Opportunities-Montréal 0 / 3; Boston 0 / 4.

Goalies-Montréal, Desbiens 0-1-0-0 (24 shots-22 saves); Abstreiter 0-0-0-0 (7 shots-7 saves).

Boston, Peslarova 0-0-0-0 (14 shots-13 saves); Söderberg 1-0-0-0 (14 shots-14 saves).

THREE STARS

1. Hilary Knight (BOS) 2G

2. Maureen Murphy (MTL) 1G

3. Jillian Dempsey (BOS) 1A

UPCOMING SCHEDULE

Boston: Thursday, November 21 vs. Ottawa

Montréal: Friday, November 22 vs. Ottawa

