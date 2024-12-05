Milwaukee Wave's '24-25 Season Begins Saturday Night

December 5, 2024 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

Milwaukee Wave News Release







Milwaukee, Wisconsin - The Milwaukee Wave begin their 2024-25 campaign at home Saturday, December 7th, taking on league rival, the Kansas City Comets.

The Wave Home Opener is set to bring double the excitement, kicking off the season while spreading holiday cheer! Inspired by the SnowGlobe Holiday Festival- running through December 30 at Franklin Field- this "Home for the Holidays" game will feature a festive halftime and special photo opportunities with Santa. Not to mention, the first 1,000 fans through the gates will receive a free season magnet schedule. There will also be SnowGlobe giveaways on the concourse and throughout the game.

The 2024-25 Milwaukee Wave schedule is now available at milwaukeewave.com/schedule. This season, the Wave will take on a 24-match MASL lineup, with most home games conveniently scheduled from Friday through Sunday- perfect for fun outings with family and friends.

Milwaukee Wave owner Mike Zimmerman shared, "It's incredible to hear fans talk about attending games with their parents and now passing that tradition on to their own children. It's a testament to our team's lasting legacy, championship drive, and strong connection with the community."

The upcoming season also brings back two beloved game events that have been fan favorites throughout the Wave's forty plus years in Milwaukee:

New Year's Eve Game with Postgame On-Field Countdown and Celebration: December 31 at 3:05 PM (game tickets link)

School Day Game: January 28 at 10:35 AM (more information link)

Fans can check out the full lineup of exciting in-game entertainment for the 2024/25 season online.

Wave Coach Giuliano Oliviero added, "We are excited to begin the 2024/25 season in front of the best fans in the MASL! KC Comets ended our season last year...we have been waiting for this opportunity to play them."

The Wave finished the season as Eastern Conference runners-up. Since then, the Wave has signed Robert Williamson and Alex Steinwasher to further speed up their play, so don't be surprised to see an even faster brand of soccer at the UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena.

Don't miss the chance to meet all of the Wave players on the field after every home game during the postgame autograph session! In the meantime, check out the full Milwaukee Wave roster online.

With the season start just days away, fans can head to milwaukeewave.com for single-game tickets! If you're planning to attend more than a couple of games, check out Wave ticket and gift packages, offering options for three games, six games, or the full 12-game season. These packages deliver unbeatable value and exclusive perks, including prime seating, team store discounts, access to top games and attractions, and gifts like official Wave jerseys and winter beanies for plan holders. Plus, all ticket packages include the Never Waste a Ticket program, allowing for flexible ticket exchanges if plans change. Season ticket and gift packages start at just $78. For details or to secure tickets, fans can call the Wave office at (414) 224-WAVE (9283) or visit milwaukeewave.com/season-tickets.

If you're looking for a unique winter group outing, consider treating your crew to the excitement of a Wave game, complete with a FREE gift for each group member! The Wave also helps you celebrate a birthday in style with an unforgettable game-day experience. Fans can find more information to book a birthday party at milwaukeewave.com/group-outings.

