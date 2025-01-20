Milwaukee Wave vs Tacoma Stars Ended in FIREWORKS+ ANALYSIS of All Twelve Teams| MASL Monday
January 20, 2025 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)
Joseph Reina joins Alex and Phil to review what happened after the Tacoma Stars vs. Milwaukee Wave contest. Joseph gives us a first-hand account of what he saw. The game was pretty dramatic too. Is the Tacoma Stars season over? Plus Joseph goes through his most up-to-date data pull on every team in the league.ÃÂ
