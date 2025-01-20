Sockers Defeat Empire 7-5

January 20, 2025 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

Sebastian Mendez had two goals and an assist in a San Diego Sockers 7-5 win

ONTARIO, CA - The San Diego Sockers (8-0-1, 23, 2nd) offense continued to roll and the defense was in top form in a 7-5 victory over the Empire Strykers (5-6-0, 15, 6th) at Toyota Arena in Ontario, CA. Sebastian Mendez (2-1=3) and Keko Gontán (1-2=3) had three points each. Xavier Snaer-Williams (3-0-0) earned the win with 15 saves in his second start of the season in goal, with both coming against the Strykers. San Diego has won eight consecutive games after an opening season loss.

Rookie Cyro Oliveira put the Strykers up 1-0 on a goal from the spot at 1:58 with an assist by Jorge DeLeon. After a Sockers' challenge, Empire's Moustapha Gueye was called for a kicking blue card against Tavoy Morgan. San Diego took advantage of the ensuing power play at 6:39 when Gontán finished a Leonardo De Oliveira pass to even the score at 1-1. De Oliveira reached the 200-point milestone mark with the assist. Gontán provided a wallascora pass to Luis Moralez for the tap-in marker at 8:53 to put the Sockers up for the first time. San Diego took a 3-1 lead on a Mendez breakaway goal at 10:51. He stole the ball at midfield, dribbled near the corner wall, and then beat with a shot inside the far post. Marco Fabian brought Empire back to within one only 43 seconds later with a steal and a goal from outside the area. The quarter ended with San Diego leading 3-2.

Tavoy Morgan extended his point streak to six games and his team lead in goals with 10 on a low drive from just inside the yellow line past Empire goalkeeper Brian Orozco to give the Sockers a 4-2 advantage at 7:20 of the second. Mendez was credited with the helper on the goal and now has a four-game point streak. With 3:03 left in the half, Gabriel Costa took a shot from just outside the area, that was initially saved by Orozco, but then bounced off a Strykers' defender into the goal. Costa now has a six-game point streak.

San Diego started the second half playing high-pressure defense, which led to a turnover and a goal at 3:31. Morgan collected the ball and smoothly fed a back-heel pass to Christian Gutierrez who tucked it away for a 6-2 lead. Gutierrez has a four-game point streak.

Justin Stinson gave Empire some hope with a sixth-attacker goal just 1:25 into the final quarter. Despite playing with the extra forward for the majority of the period, Empire could not find a goal to get closer. Mendez gave San Diego a four-goal advantage with under five minutes remaining with Gontán earning his second assist on the long shot. Mounir Alami and Fabián worked together for Empire's fourth goal at 11:29.

The Sockers, who have scored 4+ goals in each match this season, played the game without Kraig Chiles, Cesar Cerda, Luis Ortega, and Ben Ramin in the lineup.

San Diego concludes the two-game road trip in Mesquite to face the Texas Outlaws on Saturday, January 25, 5:05pm. The Sockers return to Frontwave Arena on Sunday, February 2, 6:05pm to host the Tacoma Stars. Tickets are available at AXS.com, SDSockers.com, or FrontwaveArena.com.

