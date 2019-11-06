Milwaukee Wave Unveil Entertainment & Promotions Schedule

Franklin, Wisconsin - The Milwaukee Wave have announced their home schedule and promotions, back in action at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena to defend their Major Arena Soccer League (MASL) Championship title.

The seven-time champions will also be introducing a new look this year, with a fresh black-and-yellow uniform color scheme debuting at the home opener at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena on Saturday, December 7th .

"We're anxious to get back out on the turf and defend our title!" said Wave coach Giuliano Oliviero. "The tremendous fan support that we get year after year in our home arena really inspires the team."

The Wave have also scheduled a pre-season game for Thursday, November 21st .

Founded in 1984, the Milwaukee Wave are the longest-running continuously operating professional soccer team in the United States. They took a 21-3 record into the playoffs last season, ultimately defeating the Monterrey Flash to claim the Ron Newman Cup and their seventh title.

A Championship Celebration is scheduled for the Home Opener on Saturday, December 7th , when the Wave faces

the Florida Tropics at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena. The first 3000 fans will receive a free Milwaukee Wave magnet schedule, and there will be a pre-game 2019 MASL Championship banner drop. Fans can also look forward to a Half Time Dance Competition. Game time is 7:07pm; doors open at 6:07pm.

Wave Game Day Host Van the Man McNeil and mascot Brad Beach will be at each and every home game pumping up the crowd. Returning this year are fan favorites like Third Quarter Lights Out and post-game on-field autographs with the team.

The Milwaukee Wave schedule offers a variety of promotions and events designed to create a fun and affordable night out for the whole family. Season (both half and full), 3-game packages, and single-game tickets are available online at

www.milwaukeewave.com .

Among the Wave entertainment highlights for 2019/20 are:

- 8 Entertainment Acts/Appearances

- 6 Hat Trick Deals ($3 Beer, Pretzels, Popcorn)

- 5 Appreciation Games

- 3 Bobblehead/Snow Globe Giveaways (*must be a ticket package holder to receive)

- 2 Jersey Auctions

- 1 Doggy Rave with the Wave (Bring your pup to the arena)

HOME OPENER

The Milwaukee Wave Home Opener on Saturday, December 7th will celebrate the Wave's 7 time MASL Championship and include the 2019 MASL Championship Banner drop (pre-game). Game time is 7:07pm; doors open at 6:07pm.

Also on Opening Night:

- The first 3,000 fans will receive a Wave Schedule Magnet

- MKE Wave Half Time Dance Competition

8 APPEARANCES/ENTERTAINMENT ACTS ON WAVE SCHEDULE

The Wave will host eight appearances/entertainment acts during the 2019-2020 season, two of which are National Entertainers!

- Tuesday, December 31: Laser Show

- Saturday, January 25: Zooperstars!

- Saturday, February 8: Brad Beach's Birthday Party & Mascot Game

- Sunday, February 16: Local Celebrity Dodgeball Game

- Sunday, February 23: Team Zoom Canine Entertainment

- Saturday, March 7: Performance by members of the University of Wisconsin Marching Band

- Sunday, March 8: Featuring Successful Female Soccer Standouts

- Sunday, March 15: Guest Princess and Superheroes

National Entertainers: ZOOperstars & Team Canine Headline 2 Wave Games

ZOOperstars have become a fan favorite all over the nation! These hilarious inflatable characters are animals that resemble sports figures, such as Clammy Sosa, Cow Ripken, and Ken Giraffey, Jr. The ZOOperstars will perform on Saturday, January 25.

The Team Zoom Canine Entertainment are unbelievably athletic dogs that perform death-defying leaps and unique tricks at incredible speeds. They will perform on Sunday, February 23 during the Doggy Rave with the Wave, when fans can bring their own dog to the arena with the purchase of a special Wave dog ticket!

APPRECIATION GAMES

- First Responders Appreciation Game: Sunday, January 12

o Show your First Responders ID/badge at the box office and receive a FREE premier ticket

- Teacher Appreciation Game: Sunday, February 9

o Show your school ID/badge at the box office and receive a FREE premier ticket

- Military Appreciation Game: Sunday, February 16

o Show your Military ID/badge at the box office and receive a FREE premier ticket

- "GIRL POWER!" Game: Sunday, March 8

o The US Women's World Cup Championship was just the beginning! Celebrating all female soccer

players and their outstanding accomplishments!

- Wave Fan Appreciation Game: Sunday, March 15

o Each Wave Fan will receive a raffle ticket for a chance to win fabulous prizes and Wave merch!

JERSEY AUCTIONS

Wave fans will be able to bid on two custom jerseys this 2019-2020 season. Jersey auction dates are:

- Saturday, February 8th - 7 x Championship Jersey

- Sunday, March 15th - Superhero Jersey

POST-GAME AUTOGRAPHS

Once again, Wave fans can join the players on the field after the game for player autographs! Post-game autographs will be offered after the below Wave games for twenty minutes. Fans can line up outside section xxx to enter the field.

Milwaukee Wave 2019 Promotional Schedule:

Pre-Season Game: Thursday, November 21st @ 11:07pm

- All Tickets $4

Saturday, December 7 vs Florida @ 7:07pm: Home Opener

- Championship Celebration - 7x Championship Celebration

- Banner Drop

- MKE Wave Dance Competition magnet schedule giveaway - first 3,000 fans

Tuesday, December 31 vs Mesquite @ 3:07pm: "Ring" in The New Year

- Ring Celebration

- Halftime Laser Show

Sunday, January 12 vs St Louis @ 1:07pm

- Hat Trick Deal: $3 beer, pretzels, popcorn

- First Responders Appreciation Game

Monday, January 20: vs Kansas City @ 11:07am

- School day game

Saturday, January 25 vs Rochester @6:07pm

- Andre Hayne Bobblehead Giveaway (ticket package holders only)

- "Zooperstars!" Appearance

- Boy Scout Night

Saturday, February 8 vs Canada @ 6:07pm

- Ring Snow-Globe Giveaway (Full Season ticket package holders only)

- Jersey Auction

- Mascot Game

- Brad Beach Birthday Party

- Girl Scout Night

Sunday, February 9 vs Harrisburg @ 5:07pm

- Hat Trick Deal: $3 beer, pretzels, popcorn

- Teacher Appreciation Game

Sunday, February 16 vs Florida @ 5:07pm

- Celebrity Dodgeball Game

- Hat Trick Deal: $3 beer, pretzels, popcorn

- Military Appreciation Game

Sunday, February 23 vs St Louis @ 1:07pm

- Doggy Rave with the Wave - Bring your pup to the arena

- Team Zoom Canine Entertainment

- Hat Trick Deal: $3 beer, pretzels, popcorn

Saturday, March 7 vs Orlando @ 6:07pm

- Coach Giuliano Oliviero Bobblehead Giveaway (full/half season ticket holders only)

- Performance by University of Wisconsin Marching Band

Sunday, March 8 vs Orlando @ 1:07pm

- "Girl Power!" Game

- Hat Trick Deal: $3 beer, pretzels, popcorn

Sunday, March 15 vs Baltimore @ 1:07pm: Princesses & Superheroes Game

- Guest Princess/Superheroes Appearances

- Princesses/Superheroes Pre-game Parade

- Wave Fan Appreciation Game

- Jersey Auction

- Hat Trick Deal: $3 beer, pretzels, popcorn

Every game: Kids post-game autographs on the field!

