Milosek Earns Warrior Hockey SPHL Player of the Week

HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) today announced that goaltender Max Milosek of the Huntsville Havoc has been named the Warrior Hockey/SPHL Player of the Week for February 1-7.

Milosek went 2-0-0 with one shutout, posting a 0.48 goals against average and a 0.986 save percentage as Huntsville moved into a tie for first place in the SPHL standings with the weekend sweep.

On Friday, the Lapeer, MI native recorded his first shutout of the season by stopping all 25 Birmingham shots in a 7-0 blanking of the Bulls. The following night, Milosek stopped 43 of 44 Pensacola shots in a 2-1 overtime win. Milosek made four saves in the extra period as the Ice Flyers outshot Huntsville 44-26 overall.

Last season, Milosek was named to the All-SPHL Second Team when he tied for the league-lead in wins (22) and shutouts (four) and was first overall in minutes (1960:40). Milosek also ranked second in goals against average (2.26) and saves (838) while his 0.919 save percentage was fourth-best in the SPHL.

Also nominated: Cole Stallard, Birmingham (3 gp, 2g, ppg), Lincoln Griffin, Knoxville (2 gp, 2g, gwg), Max Cook, Macon (2 gp, 2g, gwg) and Chase Perry, Pensacola (1-0-1, 1.93 gaa, 0.909 save%)

