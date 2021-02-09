SPHL Announces Suspensions

HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) on Tuesday announced the following suspensions:

Knoxville's Josh Thrower Knoxville's Josh Thrower has been suspended two games under Rule 28, Supplementary Discipline, as a result of his actions in Game 33, Knoxville at Macon, played on Friday, February 5.

Thrower was assessed a major penalty for fighting and a game misconduct under Rule 46.8, Fighting Other Than During Periods of the Game, at 20:00 of the third period.

Thrower will miss Knoxville's games against Huntsville (February 12) and Birmingham (February 13).

Joe Murdaca Goaltender Joe Murdaca (formerly with Knoxville) has been suspended four games under Rule 28, Supplementary Discipline, as a result of his actions in Game 33, Knoxville at Macon, played on Friday, February 5.

Murdaca was assessed a match penalty under Rule 21.1, Attempt to Injure, at 20:00 of the third period.

