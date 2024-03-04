Million Meals in March

The Boise Hawks are participating in the 2024 Million Meals in March Challenge for The Idaho Foodbank!

This is the 8th Annual Million Meals in March campaign for The Idaho Foodbank - which is a statewide effort to raise food, funds, and awareness of food insecurity of Idaho. The goal is to raise enough to provide food for more than a million meals.

For the entire month of March, the Hawks will be holding a canned food drive at Memorial Stadium (5600 N Glenwood St). Fans are encouraged to bring in any non-perishable food items and they will receive a ticket to the 2024 Boise Hawks Home Opener.

Fans can also donate to the Fund Drive located here: https://idahofoodbank.org/hawks-mmm/ - Fans can bring in a receipt into the Hawks Front Office and they will also receive a ticket to the Home Opener on Tuesday, May 21.

