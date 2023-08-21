Miller Earns Pointstreak Pitcher of the Week Honors

Seth Miller has been recognized as the American Association PointStreak Pitcher of the Week for the week ending August 20th.

The former Augustana University ace tossed a complete game, three-hit shutout Friday night against Sioux City and finished with six strikeouts. The outing marked the first time that a Canaries pitcher has thrown a complete game this season.

Miller is the first Sioux Falls pitcher to earn the honor since Stevie Ledesma did so in the final week of the 2022 season. Miller is 3-0 with a 1.73 ERA over his last four starts to help elevate the Birds to third place in the West Division standings.

Playing in his first professional season, Miller went 11-2 this spring at Augustana and helped the Vikings reach the Division II College World Series.

The Canaries will continue their playoff push with a four-game midweek at Winnipeg beginning Monday at 6:30pm.

