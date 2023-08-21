Explorers Begin Playoff Push on Final Homestand

SIOUX CITY, Iowa - The Sioux City Explorers return home for the final six regular-season games at Lewis and Clark Park, aiming at a postseason spot and ready to entertain the fans of the Siouxland. The Explorers sit in second place in the American Association West Division with 14 games left in the season. The X's will take on the Milwaukee Milkmen as part of a six-game homestand beginning Tuesday night at 7:05 p.m. at Mercy One Field at Lewis and Clark Park. The series will feature some fan favorite promotions that will make for an exciting week.

Explorers Opponent

Milwaukee Milkmen, August 22-24

Tuesday August 15 - 7:05 p.m.

2-fer Tuesdays: Buy one reserved ticket and get the next one free! Valid at the box office only.

Wednesday August 16 - 7:05 p.m.

Lucky Dog Wednesday - Buy One Hot dog at regular price, get the 2nd one FREE! Prizes inside select Hot Dogs

Thursday August 17 - 7:05 p.m.

Thirsty Thursday: $1 on any select canned beer or select Pepsi canned soda!

Explorers Opponent

Following the series against Milwaukee, the Explorers will host the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks for three games August 25-27.

For more information or for media requests, please reach out at 817-739-3693. Tickets for the season can be purchased online as XSBaseball.com, in person at the Lewis and Clark Park Box Office or by calling 712-277-WINS. You can catch all the X's action on aabaseball.tv and on radio at KSCJ 94.9 FM and 1360 AM.

