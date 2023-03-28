Milkster Creamery + Coffee Coming to Future Legends Retail Center

WINDSOR, Colo - Future Legends announces Milkster Creamery + Coffee as the newest addition to the retail center, giving the company its first location in Colorado.

Based in Michigan, Milkster Creamery + Coffee has developed a strong fan base through their unique approach of specializing in liquid nitrogen ice cream. Milkster is widely known for creating memorable moments by combining the fast-freeze nitrogen infused ice cream and specialty coffee experiences under one roof. They strive to use only organic, clean, and premium non-GMO ingredients from local farms to revitalize the ice cream industry. The franchise owners, Nicole and Ross Balfanz, are from right here in Windsor.

"Future Legends Complex is going to be a hub for fun and family entertainment in Northern Colorado. We are proud that Milkster Creamery + Coffee will be a part of it," says Nicole. "Our rotation of fresh cream flavors, along with all of the toppings and add-ins, has countless combinations. The fun of it being made right in front of you and eating it fresh is something we think people will love. Our coffees deliver on high quality. We know it will become a community favorite."

Milkster Creamery + Coffee will be located in the restaurant and retail center of Future Legends Complex which is projected to open Spring 2024. The creamery will serve as the hub for dessert and coffee cravings for not just the complex, but for all of Northern Colorado.

"Ice cream goes hand in hand with sports and entertainment, especially in youth sports," says Casey Katofsky, Executive Director of Operations at Future Legends. "Adding coffee to the mix, with the quality and history of customer satisfaction, allows us to have consumers from the local area and attendees staying on site to enjoy at all times of the day, year round. To add such an innovative brand to our site is very exciting."

Future Legends Complex will be the premier destination for sports and events in Northern Colorado. The 118-acre complex will feature the 6,500-seat FNBO Field at TicketSmarter Stadium, 2,500-seat Future Legends Field, multiple baseball diamonds and multi-purpose fields, an indoor sports arena, an e-sports arena, Hilton Garden Inn and Hampton by Hilton hotels, and multiple restaurants retail locations; and will host guests for major sports tournaments, events, leagues, and more.

