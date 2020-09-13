Milkmen Shutout Canaries on the Way to 2-0 Game Two Victory

Milwaukee Milkmen exchange high fives in the dugout

The sun was finally out on Sunday afternoon as the Milkmen hosted the Canaries for game two of the best-of-seven Championship Series.

It was a pitching duel for as starting pitchers Henderson Alvarez and Tyler Danish kept things locked down. This regular season Danish was the Canaries' best pitcher with a record of 4-0. Alvarez joined the Milkmen in August and proved to be a powerful force for the starting rotation.

After the starters matched zeroes for the first four innings, the Milkmen broke the scoreless game in the fifth inning with a solo home run out to left center by Zach Nehrir.

After throwing 98 pitches into the sixth inning, Danish couldn't sneak another one by Jose Sermo as he hit a double out to right field. He moved over to third on a groundout by David Washington, then Mason Davis was able to beat out a slow ground ball. He was safe at first and Sermo dashed in to score. The Milkmen extended their lead to 2-0.

Alvarez was tremendous for seven innings as he only allowed two hits and struck out four. He came back out to start the eighth, but after a leadoff single by Roy Morales, AJ Schugel was called upon to clean up the inning. He allowed a single of his own, but stranded both runners to put up another zero.

In the ninth inning, Peyton Gray came in for the save. He worked around a two-out single by Damek Tomscha and locked down the victory with another scoreless frame.

After a 2-0 victory in game two, the Milkmen now lead the best-of-seven Championship Series against the Canaries by two games to none. After an off-day on Monday, the series picks back up at The Birdcage in Sioux Falls for game three. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 PM.

Milkmen fans, get in on the action while your favorite team is on the road! There will be a watch party for Game Three at Franklin Field. For tickets and more information about the watch party, head to milwaukeemilkmen.com.

