Canaries Bats Quiet in Game Two, Series Heads to Sioux Falls

FRANKLIN, Wisc. - The Milwaukee Milkmen's top-ranked pitching staff got the best of the Sioux Falls Canaries on Sunday night. Milwaukee beat the Birds 2-0 to take a two-games-to-one lead in the best-of-seven American Association Finals.

Canaries starter Tyler Danish threw six innings of two-run ball in the effort, but did not get run support from the Birds bats, who went 0-for-8 with runners in scoring position in the game.

Henderson Alvarez, A.J. Schugel and Peyton Gray combined to throw a four-hit shutout. The two teams head to the Birdcage for game three on Tuesday night at 7:05.

The Canaries had a couple of early chances against Alvarez. Damek Tomscha hit a leadoff double to begin the second inning, but was out trying to advance to third on an Alay Lago ground ball. Lago stole second after reaching on the fielder's choice but was stranded there at the end of the frame.

Another leadoff double from Mike Hart in the fourth inning failed to produce a run.

Milwaukee took the lead in the bottom of the fifth on a solo home run from Zach Nehrir, his first home run and third RBI of the series. They added another on an RBI infield single from Mason Davis in the sixth to score Jose Sermo.

Danish allowed two runs on seven hits in six innings of work, walking one and striking out one.

The Canaries threatened again in the eighth inning, putting runners on first and second with none out against Schugel. But Ryan Brett struck out and Logan Landon hit into an inning-ending double play to snuff out the threat.

Gray threw a scoreless ninth to close out the game. It was the first shutout loss of 2020 for the Birds.

The next three games in the series are at the Birdcage, the Birds' first home playoff games in 10 years. Games three, four and five (if necessary) are Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday at 7:05 p.m. Canaries fans can find tickets and more information at sfcanaries.com/playoffs.

