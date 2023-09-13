Milkmen Rally in Ninth Falls One Run Short, Will Play Game Three Tomorrow Night.

ROSEMONT, Ill. - The Milwaukee Milkmen played game two of their best-of-three series against the Chicago Dogs in the East Division Championship Series.

The game started as a stern pitcher dual as both starters brought no-hitter through the top of the fourth inning. It was not until the fifth inning when Milwaukee broke through for the first run of the game when Michael Crouse scored on an error by the Chicago catcher. The Dogs then respond by tying the game right back up at one in the bottom of the inning.

Gregori Vasquez finished his start for the Milknen going five innings and allowing just two hits, one run, and struck out five.

Chicago then added another run in the sixth inning off of a home run and another run in the eighth to take a 3-1 lead.

Milwaukee then got to men on base in the top of the ninth to begin a rally. With two outs Gabriel Cancel smashed a single to bring home Cam Balego. But with a runner just 90 feet away from home, the Milkmen were unable to score the tying run ultimately falling 3-2.

"It's do or die tomorrow," Milkmen manager Anthony Barone said of what the team has to do in the series-clinching game. "That's what post-season baseball is and we've gotta come to the park tomorrow ready to play."

The Milkmen will play the third and final game of the series tomorrow in Chicago at 6:30 p.m. If Milwaukee wins they will advance to the Miles Wolff Cup Championship for the second straight year. We hope to see you soon!

