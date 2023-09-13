Goudeau, Monarchs Force Game 3

KANSAS CITY, Kan. - Kansas City Monarchs starting pitcher Ashton Goudeau threw eight shutout innings in a 5-0 win over the Sioux City Explorers at Legends Field Wednesday night.

The Monarchs' win ties the American Association West Division Championship Series 1-1. Game 3 is a winner-take-all to advance to the Miles Wolff Cup Finals. This is the second season in a row where the West Division Championship series comes down to a deciding game.

Goudeau threw eight innings with five strikeouts and allowed only five hits. He didn't walk a batter.

Monarchs left fielder Jan Hernandez homered twice to lead the way at the plate for KC.

The Monarchs started the scoring in the bottom of the second. Hernandez's first solo shot made it 1-0 Monarchs after two.

Hernandez got the Monarchs their second run of the game in the fourth. His second solo shot made it 2-0 Monarchs through four innings.

The Monarchs took control in the bottom of the sixth. After loading the bases, an error on Explorers second baseman Daniel Lingua plated two runs. A wild pitch later brought in another run and it was 5-0 KC through six.

Patrick Weigel entered in the ninth inning and finished the game. Goudeau got the win (2-0) and Explorer's starting pitcher Mitchell Verburg got the loss (1-1).

UP NEXT: The Monarchs take on the Explorers in Game 3 of the American Association West Division Championship series. Game 3 is scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday. Miller Hogan will be on the mound for the Monarchs. Sioux City has yet to announce their starter.

