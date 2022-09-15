Milkmen Hold off Railroaders, Advance to Miles Wolff Cup Finals

FRANKLIN, Wis. - The Milwaukee Milkmen defeated the Cleburne Railroaders 2-1 at Franklin Field to complete the sweep of the East Division Championship Series and advance to the Miles Wolff Cup Finals.

Ryan Zimmerman started on the mound for Milwaukee and earned the win after pitching five and two thirds innings scoreless, while only allowing two hits and recorded a Milkmen career high 12 strikeouts.

"That was big game Ryan out there tonight and we really needed that," manager Anthony Barone said of Zimmerman's performance. "He stepped up in a big way, he should be proud of himself for all the hard work he's put in. Those are the moments you work for and it paid off."

Milwaukee's two runs on the night were scored in the second and eighth innings. Miguel Gomez singled and then worked his way around to third before a wild pitch from Cleburne brought him home and gave the Milkmen the 1-0 lead in the second. Much later Carl Chester doubled in the eighth and Logan Trowbridge sent him home off of a bloop double to add the insurance run.

Frankie Bartow replaced Zimmerman with one out to go in the sixth inning and Bartow continued the shutout to the ninth inning as the ball was handed to Milkmen closer Rodrigo Benoit with three outs to go. Benoit then allowed a single and a double that scored a run for Cleburne before forcing back to back pop outs to close out the series for Milwaukee.

Milwaukee now advances to the Miles Wolff Cup Finals for the second time in the last three years.

In the West Division the Fargo-Moorhead Redhawks and the Kansas City Monarchs go on to play a game three tomorrow night to determine which team Milwaukee will play in the finals.

The first two games of the 5-game championship series will be played at Franklin Field with Game 1 this Saturday, September 17th at 6pm and Game 2 Sunday afternoon, September 18th at 1pm.

