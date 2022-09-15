Schuster Named Broadcaster of the Year

WINNIPEG, MB - Goldeyes' broadcaster Steve Schuster has been chosen by his peers as American Association Broadcaster of the Year, the league announced Thursday.

The 37-year-old recently completed his ninth campaign as the voice of the Goldeyes on CJNU 93.7 FM. Prior to his move to Winnipeg, the Levittown, NY native served in the same capacity with the now-defunct Wichita Wingnuts for six seasons.

On August 31, 2021, Schuster called his 1,382nd American Association ballgame setting a new league record that now stands at 1,491 games.

The graduate of the University of Michigan is known for his encyclopedic knowledge the league's history and its players. He also has a passion for advanced baseball analytics and metrics that make his broadcasts entertaining and insightful.

Goldeyes Manager Rick Forney said that "this award is very well deserved and I'm very happy for Steve."

Forney added that "Steve works extremely hard and is well prepared each day and it can be heard in his broadcasts. I do not think there is another full time American Association broadcaster that is remotely close to Steve. His knowledge of our league past and present is unmatched."

In congratulating Schuster, Goldeyes General Manager Andrew Collier said that "Steve is among the best in the business. Listeners feel like they are at the ballpark the way he describes the action."

Collier went on to say that Schuster "not only informs fans what is happening on the field, he also gives insights into the backgrounds of players on both teams, and weaves in his knowledge of the game including analytics and statistics."

