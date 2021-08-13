Milkmen Fall Inches Short of Win in Series Finale

August 13, 2021 - American Association (AA) - Milwaukee Milkmen News Release







Franklin, WI - Hungry for a victory, the Milkmen looked to avenge Wednesday's losses but fell heartbreakingly short of a victory against the Lincoln Saltdogs on Thursday night.

The Saltdogs started off hot Thursday evening when left-fielder Justin Byrd hit a lead off home run. Ryan Long followed and hit a double, Long scored on an error by Milkmen center-fielder Brett Vertigan. Yanio Perez also found his pitch, hitting a home run and scoring Curt Smith who capitalized on the innings' previous error and made the score 4-0 Lincoln.

Milwaukee put a run on the board in the bottom of the first inning. Logan Trowbridge singled, and was sent home by a David Washington double.

"It was great competing and battling. It's a tough team and a tough game. I was glad to help a little bit," said Washington.

Smith led off the top of the third inning for Lincoln and found first base after being hit by a pitch. Skyler Weber helped score his teammate, hitting a single to right field, and advancing the Saltdogs lead to four runs.

Milkmen starter Matt Solter left the game due to injury in the top of the fourth inning and was replaced by Robbie Gordon. The Saltdogs juiced the bases but Gordon prevented them from breaking the game open, not allowing a baserunner to score.

"I really worked with my catcher Christian Correa, he helped me stay within myself and relying on my defense and executing pitches," said Gordon.

Gordon kept the Saltdogs at bay through the sixth inning and Adam Brett Walker II gave his pitcher an assist. With Lincoln catcher Zak Taylor on first, Walker made a dazzling catch in left field while tumbling to the ground.

It was Walker who jump started the Milkmen's bats in the bottom of the sixth, singling and moving to second on a wild pitch. Washington followed by picking up his second base hit of the day and putting runners on the corners for Trey Martin. After Washington stole second, Martin's fly ball to center was deep enough to give the Milkmen their second run.

The Milkmen inched closer in their half of the seventh when Aaron Hill doubled to lead off the inning. After Brett Vertigan walked, Trowbridge slapped a scorcher up the middle that turned out to be a fielder's choice but an errant throw by Lincoln second baseman David Vidal allowed Hill to dash across the plate.

The Milkmen were ready for a breakthrough in the bottom of the 9th and they succeeded when Christian Correa was hit by a pitch and Hill hit his second double in a row, barely over the head of right fielder Skyler Weber. With runners on second and third with nobody out, Vertigan grounded out to second, scoring pinch runner Jay Charleston and making it 5-4.

Trowbridge hit a low line drive to third base which Hill could not score Hill and Walker II skied a pop up that barely stayed in play for the final out of the game.

The Milkmen start a new weekend series at home against the Houston Apollos starting on Friday, first pitch is scheduled for 6:35 P.M.

Tickets and more information at MilwaukeeMilkmen.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from August 13, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.