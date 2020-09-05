Milkmen Cooled off Friday Night

Milwaukee Milkmen pitcher Peyton Gray

An exciting weekend at Franklin Field began on Friday night as the Milkmen returned home to face a red-hot Fargo-Moorhead as the RedHawks had gone 9-1 over their last ten games. The Milkmen went 7-3 in their last ten, so it figures to be a battle all series.

The RedHawks wasted no time making headway against starting pitcher Ryan Kussmaul. In the second inning, Christian Ibarra hit a home run to give the visitors an early 2-0 lead. The home runs didn't stop there as Drew Ward hit another in the third inning. Forrestt Allday followed with a home run in the fourth inning and Alex Boxwell hit a home run in the sixth inning. Fargo Moorhead took this game into their hands with a score 5-0.

Kussmaul pitched five innings, allowing seven hits and four runs, but he did register ten strikeouts on the evening.

The right hander from Fargo-Moorhead Tyler Pike shut down the Milkmen through 7.1 innings, striking out eight and only giving up one run.

Vertigan led off the bottom of the eighth with a single off Pike, and after he retired Dylan Tice, he was removed and Fargo brought in right-hander Bret Helton. An error from the RedHawks third baseman caused the Milkmen to get a run on the board and Jose Sermo on second. David Washington advanced to first on a single to left field which scored Sermo for the Milkmen to chip away at the RedHawks lead 5-2.

Taylor Ahearn threw three innings and allowed a run in relief of Kussmaul, striking out two batters. Dylan Baker pitched a scoreless ninth but the Milkmen fell in this one by a score of 5-2.

The Milkmen look to bounce back on Saturday night against the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks at 6:35 p.m. Gates open at 5:35 p.m. tickets are still available at milwaukeemilkmen.com and the jersey auction is still going on.

