Landon Mashes, Birds Best Dogs

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. - The Sioux Falls Canaries defeated the Chicago Dogs 11-4 in another offensive showcase for the Birds on Saturday night.

Logan Landon followed his two home run night with a four hit showcase. Ty Culbreth delivered his best start since coming back from injury on the mound.

The win dropped the Birds' magic number for a playoff spot to three (full standings here). It was the 30th win for the Canaries in the 60-game season, ensuring a .500-or-better record for the first time since 2010.

Chicago struck first for the second straight game. This time the Dogs scored in the top of the second when Blake Allemand drove in the run on a fielder's choice.

The Birds took the lead in the bottom of the second when Landon extended his hitting streak to 23 games on a two-run single to make the score 2-1. Andrew Ely hit a ground-ball to third. Grant Kay was caught in a rundown on the play and the was ball eventually dropped by Joey Terdoslavich to allow Kay to score on the error to stretch the lead to 3-1. Two batters later Damek Tomscha hit an RBI single to make it 4-1.

Sioux Falls broke the game open in the bottom of the third when Ryan Brett drove in a run on a fielder's choice. Landon followed him with an RBI double off the left field wall. Ely drove him in on an RBI single to stretch the lead to 7-1.

The Dogs cut into the deficit with a run in the top of the fourth on an RBI single by Allemand to trim the score to 7-2.

The Canaries got that run back immediately in the bottom of the fourth on back-to-back doubles by Alay Lago and Jabari Henry to make the score 8-2.

Culbreth finished his night after seven innings allowing just two runs on five hits, three walks and three strikeouts.

The Birds struck for three more runs in the bottom of the eighth. Ryan Brett hit a sacrifice fly; Landon hit an RBI double and Madison Younginer scored on a wild pitch to make the score 11-2.

The Dogs got two runs off of Keaton Steele in the top of the ninth when Edwin Arroyo hit a two-run single to cut the score to 11-4 just before Terdoslavich grounded out to end the game.

The Sioux Falls Canaries host the Chicago Dogs for the final regular season game at the Birdcage Sunday September 6. First pitch is scheduled for 5:05 p.m.

