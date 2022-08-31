Milkmen Control Dogs in Series Opener, Take Step Closer to Taking Division

FRANKLIN, Wis. - The Milwaukee Milkmen defeated the Chicago Dogs in the series opener of their last home series of the season.

Coming into tonight the Dogs held a three game lead over the Milkmen in the East Division with only seven games left in the regular season.

Milwaukee opened up the game hot by scoring four runs in the first three innings. Will Kengor hit a solo homer in the first inning, Carl Chester hit another blast that scored himself and Hector Sanchez in the second and Miguel Gomez then scored Kengor with a single in the third.

Milwaukee scored one more time on the night when Sanchez scored again in the sixth, this time off of a single from Jeremiah Burks.

A.J. Schugel made his first start since getting hit with a line drive in his throwing elbow back on August 19th against the Sioux Falls Canaries. Schugel looked like his usual self, throwing four innings while allowing just two hits, no walks, no runs and struck out six.

Christian Young then came in to replace Schugel and pitched four innings himself while also only allowing two hits and one walk, but did allow one run to score in the eighth inning. Rodrigo Benoit then went one-two-three in the ninth inning to put away the Dogs 5-1 and took a step closer at taking the division lead.

With their sixth win of the season against the Dogs the Milken clinched at least a tie of the season series. If they were to win one more game against the Dogs they would clinch the season series and would need the Dogs to lose some of their last four games to take over the division. If the Milkmen swept the Dogs they would take over the lead of their division and control their own destiny with four games left in the regular season.

