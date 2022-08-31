'Dogs Cruise to Clinch Series over Birds

SIOUX FALLS, South Dakota - Hunter Clanin had a double, homer and season-high four RBIs, and the 'Dogs beat the Sioux Falls Canaries 10-4 at Sioux Falls Stadium on Wednesday night.

The 'Dogs (45-50) broke things open with a six-run 1st inning. Ryan Long hit a two-run triple before Luke Roskam hit an RBI single. Clanin then hit a three-run homer to give the 'Dogs a 6-0 lead after one inning.

Lincoln scored three more in the 3rd. Clanin's fourth RBI came on a double, and Skyler Weber followed with an RBI double of his own. Justin Byrd later added a sacrifice fly to make it 9-0 through two-and-a-half-innings.

The Canaries (32-63) scored twice in the 3rd inning. Ozzie Martinez hit a sacrifice fly before Jabari Henry's RBI single made it 9-2.

Drew Devine tripled in Lincoln's 10th run in the 8th inning before the Canaries responded with an RBI groundout from Aaron Takacs and an RBI single from Connor Blair.

Nic Laio made a spot start on a bullpen day for the 'Dogs. Laio allowed two runs on three hits across three innings in his first Saltdogs start. Zach St. Pierre got his first professional win after allowing just two runs over five innings in long relief, and Carter Hope recorded the final three outs in the 9th.

The Saltdogs have won four consecutive games for the first time since winning a season-best five straight from May 26-29.

The series finale is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. on Thursday night. Pregame coverage begins at 6:35 p.m. on ESPN Lincoln 101.5 FM/1480 AM.

