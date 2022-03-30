Military Mondays at Witter Field

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. - The Wisconsin Rapids Rafters continue the tradition of honoring the United States Armed Forces through Elks Lodge and Hero's Cafe Military Mondays. The Rafters have six Monday games during the 2022 season: May 30th (Opening Day), June 13th, June 20th, July 11th, August 1st, and August 8th.

Every Monday Rafters home game during the 2022 season all veterans and current military personnel can present a Military ID at the ticket office to receive a free reserved bleacher seat, hot dog, fountain soda, and Rafters' hat.

For further recognition, during each Monday home game, members of the military will be asked to stand if able during their branch's song within the United States Armed Forces Medley.

Veterans and current military personnel are able to collect all six tickets for Monday games prior to the season or can get them at any point during the season. Tickets will be available for pickup as soon as single games go on sale.

In conjunction with Military Mondays, the Rafters will again host Ho-Chunk Military Appreciation Night, along with a Jersey Auction one night this season.

Don't forget! The Rafters Home Opener is on Monday, May 30th at 6:35pm against the Green Bay Rockers. Reserve your tickets today with a Rafters ticket package! Single game tickets go on sale in mid-April.

