Wausau Woodchucks Announce Two More Players for 2022 Season
March 30, 2022 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Wausau Woodchucks News Release
Wausau, WI - The Woodchucks announce the signing of BYU's Collin Reuter and Miami's Zach Levenson to join the team for the 2022 season.
Catcher - Collin Reuter | 6'3" | Fr. | - Brigham Young University
Collin played high school ball at Magnolia Heights, in Olive Branch Mississippi. While at Magnolia Heights he was a four-time first-team all-conference selection, 2021 4A Mississippi Player of the Year, and won two state championships.
OF - Zach Levenson | 6'2" | Fr. | University of Miami
Coming out of Lake Howell High School in Oviedo, FL, Zach was a two-year captain. His first year after graduation he played at Seminole State College of Florida, where he hit .291 and led the team with 12 home runs and 39 RBIs. Since transferring to Miami Zach is hitting .241 with a .483 SLG.
The Wausau Woodchucks 29th season starts on Monday, May 30th on the road. The team's first home game will be Tuesday, May 31st, 2022. Gates will open at 5:35pm and first pitch is 6:35pm. Ticket packages and group ticket options are currently available for purchase. Single game tickets will go on sale in April.
