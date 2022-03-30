Dock Spiders Daily Specials Don't Sadden

FOND DU LAC, WI - Daily Specials have been a mainstay of Dock Spiders games since the team's arrival for the 2017 season. The 2022 season features a new take on a few old favorites, as well as some exciting new additions! The popular 'Bang For Your Buck' nights will now be in effect for two nights of the week! Fireworks have always been a fan favorite - we agree! Each Friday home game will now conclude with our popular fireworks show. Miller Mondays, Craft Brews & Brats, Kids Run the Bases, and Autograph Sundays round out the slate.

PROMOTIONS FOR DAYS OF THE WEEK:

MONDAY: Miller Mondays presented by Miller - With each Miller product purchased, fans will earn entry in drawings for premium tickets to Milwaukee Brewers, Wisconsin Timber Rattlers, and Dock Spiders games.

TUESDAY: Bang For Your Buck presented by Brew Pub Pizza - Enjoy hot dogs, Brew Pub Pizza slices, 16 oz. Pepsi products, and 16 oz. domestic beers (for those of legal drinking age) for $2 each.

WEDNESDAY: Bang For Your Buck presented by Brew Pub Pizza - Enjoy hot dogs, Brew Pub Pizza slices, 16 oz. Pepsi products, and 16 oz. domestic beers (for those of legal drinking age) for $2 each.

THURSDAY: Craft Brews & Brats presented by Fox River Brewing Company and Sheboygan Sausage with 99.5 WPKR - Everyone may enjoy Sheboygan brats for $3 and fans of legal drinking age may enjoy 16 oz. craft beer for $3 during Thursday home games this season.

FRIDAY: Fireworks Fridays presented by Kwik Trip on June 17, MICHELS Corporation on July 1, Fond du Lac Credit Union on July 15, Fox Communities Credit Union on July 22, and the Fond du Lac Area Women's Fund on August 5 - The popular post-game fireworks show will follow each Friday home game this season!

SATURDAY: Kids Run the Bases presented by A&W - All kids are welcome to run the bases following each Saturday home game. A player high-five line and a treat from A&W will await each participant at home plate.

SUNDAY: Autograph Sundays presented by Fox Communities Credit Union - Stay after the game to collect autographs from your favorite Dock Spiders players, coaches, and Weaver!

Ticket packages and group tickets are currently available at the Dock Spiders Ticket Office at 980 E. Division St., by calling (920) 907-9833, and online at dockspiders.com. The on-sale date for individual game tickets will be announced soon.

