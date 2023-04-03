Military Appreciation Night Added on 6/17; Bark in the Park Moves to 6/10

April 3, 2023 - Texas League (TL) - Springfield Cardinals News Release







The Springfield Cardinals are proud to honor those who serve our country as we bring back Infuze Credit Union/Fort Leonard Wood Military Appreciation Night and Fireworks Celebration for the 2023 season on Saturday, June 17.

In order to pay tribute to our veterans and active service members on the night that accommodated them the best, Purina Bark in the Park and the St. Louis Cardinals Ryan Helsley Bobblehead Giveaway (2,000) has moved up to Saturday, June 10 to not have dogs in attendance on what will now be a fireworks night.

Additionally, our St. Louis Cardinals Legends 2-of-3 Connecting Bobblehead Giveaway: Albert Pujols (2,000) is also moving from Saturday, June 10 to Saturday, June 17.

Here is the new schedule for those two dates:

- Saturday, June 10, 6:35pm -- Purina Bark in the Park and St. Louis Cardinals Ryan Helsley Bobblehead Giveaway (2,000)

- Saturday, June 17, 6:35pm -- St. Louis Cardinals Legends 2-of-3 Connecting Bobblehead Giveaway: Albert Pujols (2,000) / Infuze Credit Union & Fort Leonard Wood Military Appreciation Night & Fireworks Celebration / Patriotic Camo Jersey Auction benefiting MSU ROTC begins

For anyone who has already purchased tickets for Bark in the Park on the original scheduled date of Saturday, June 17, please give us a call at (417) 863-0395 or email us at springfield@cardinals.com and we will move your ticket to the new date of Saturday, June 10.

All fans that come for a RED Access presentation in the SpringNet Champions Club on Tuesday, April 4 will get 2 FREE April tickets!

With Opening Day coming up this Thursday, April 6, there is still time to learn about how a RED Access Membership can work for you this season!

Fans are invited to come to the SpringNet Champions Club at Hammons Field on Tuesday, April 4 at 4pm to hear from Springfield Cardinals Vice President/General Manager Dan Reiter about how a RED Access Membership can fit your lifestyle. Experience ultimate flexibility, savings and value with a RED Access Membership today, starting with seats to 1-2 games per month, exclusive benefits and more for as low as $90.50 (+ tax).

Everyone who attends the Timeshare this Tuesday will get 2 FREE tickets to any April home game this year, including Opening Weekend at Hammons Field from Thursday, April 6 - Saturday, April 8!

For more information, call (417) 863-0395 or email springfield@cardinals.com. We can't wait to see everyone on Tuesday, April 4!

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from April 3, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.