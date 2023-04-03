Astros Announce Hooks Roster

CORPUS CHRISTI - A contingent of 19 returners headline the Corpus Christi Hooks initial 28-man roster, as defined today by the Houston Astros.

The announcement precedes Tuesday's 6:35 pm exhibition with Texas A&M-Kingsville at Whataburger Field. Tickets are on sale now for the first-ever matchup between the Hooks and Javelinas.

New Corpus Christi skipper Joe Thon will preside over 15 pitchers and 13 position players, including catchers C.J. Stubbs and J.C. Correa.

Will Wagner and Shay Whitcomb bring the most Double-A experience to Corpus Christi's infield. The pair is joined on the diamond by Scott Schreiber, Chad Stevens, and Luis Santana. Santana, who played in 18 games with the Hooks in 2019, batted .297 with 36 extra-base hits, 62 RBIs and 11 steals in 97 games for Class A Asheville last season.

The outfield corps consists of returners Jordan Brewer, Quincy Hamilton, Alex McKenna and Matthew Barefoot.

Colin Barber, listed as the Astros No. 6 prospect by MLB Pipeline, and University of Tennessee product Zach Daniels are both primed to make their Double-A debuts.

The Hooks pitching staff boasts two of the top three hurlers in the Houston system, according to MLB.com, in Spencer Arrighetti and lefty Colton Gordon. Newcomers Rhett Kouba and Aaron Brown are also slated to be among the starters, along with Double-A veterans Jaime Melendez, Angel Macuare, Adrian Chaidez, and lefty Julio Robaina. Blair Henley, who did not pitch last season after making five appearances the year prior, joins Corpus Christi as a seventh-round draft pick from the University of Texas in 2019.

The Hooks bullpen is loaded with Texas League experience as Tyler Brown, Devin Conn, Cesar Gomez, Matt Ruppenthal, Jonathan Sprinkle, and Derek West are all set to return to CC to start the year.

Opening Night 2023 is Thursday, April 6, with the Hooks officially kicking off their 18th campaign in a three-game series vs. the Arkansas Travelers, Double-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners.

The season begins with Opening Night Fireworks, as well as an Opening Night T-Shirt giveaway, courtesy of Mike Shaw Automotive. Bud Light Friday Fireworks and a Hooks Short Sleeve Hoodie giveaway from Flint Hills Resources are on the docket for Friday. The homestand wraps Saturday as the first 5,000 fans take home a Jeremy Peña Replica World Series Ring, presented by Whataburger.

Tickets and the full promo slate are available at cchooks.com. Order by phone at 361-561-HOOK (4665).

