Cardinals and KY3 Announce KY3 65-Degree Guarantee for Opening Day

SPRINGFIELD, Mo -- The Springfield Cardinals are excited to partner with KY3 to bring back one of the best deals for Opening Day at Hammons Field on Thursday, April 6.

KY3 and the Cardinals will GUARANTEE that the temperature will be at least 65 degrees when the pregame ceremonies start (approx. 6:00pm).

If the temperature is under 65 degrees, all fans with a paid ticket to Opening Day on April 6 will receive an extra ticket for any other Springfield Cardinals game during the month of April, courtesy of KY3!

Fans will need to keep their Opening Day ticket and bring it to the to the Hammons Field Box Office to redeem it for the additional April game of their choice.

Please note:

Tickets to April home games will be available on a first come, first served basis. Tickets will be for equivalent seats in the lower seating bowl, but fans have the option to upgrade to All-Inclusive Areas like the SpringNet Champions Club or Coca-Cola Redbird Roost, all subject to availability. Those with All-Inclusive Tickets in the SpringNet Champions Club, Coca-Cola Redbird Roost, or Private Suites on Opening Day will receive Diamond Box tickets to their next April 2023 game. Those purchasing General Admission tickets for Opening Day will receive General Admission tickets for the additional game.

Give us a call at (417) 863-0395 or email us at [email protected] with any questions.

