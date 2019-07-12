Military Appreciation, 'Brick' Senzel Bobblehead Highlight 'Tugas Homestand

July 12, 2019 - Florida State League (FSL) - Daytona Tortugas News Release





DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - After an eight-game road trip, the Daytona Tortugas are set to open up a three-contest homestand at Jackie Robinson Ballpark starting on Friday, July 12, as they welcome the Lakeland Flying Tigers, the High-A affiliate of the Detroit Tigers, to town. Fireworks on Friday and Saturday, MiIitary Appreciation Night on Friday, and a "Brick" Senzel Bobblehead Giveaway on Saturday highlight the three-game set.

The series begins with our Military Appreciation Night presented by NAPA Auto Parts and the Wall Automotive Group on Friday, July 12. As a part of the Tortugas' Best Dressed Friday series, players and coaches will sport specialty uniforms that recognize service members from all branches of the United States Armed Forces. The jerseys worn will be auctioned off online throughout the weekend with proceeds going to support the Intrepid Fallen Heroes Fund. In addition, all active duty, veterans, retirees, and reservists will receive one complimentary ticket with their Military ID or proof of service. Fans are encouraged to come to the park thirsty, as we kick off the night with our Friday Night Happy Hour presented by Kona Brewing. Patrons can enjoy buy-one, get-one Kona beer products, and Bud Light from 5:30 p.m. until first pitch. After the final out, fans will be treated to another splendid Postgame Fireworks display. First pitch for the lid-lifter is set for 7:05 p.m.

Patrons are encouraged to escape their "glass case of emotion" and head out to The Jack for Anchorman Night during a Shell-tastic Saturday on June 13. Daytona Beach is not advised to lay low for this one, as the first 1,000 fans through the gates that evening will receive a limited edition Nick "Brick" Senzel Bobblehead Giveaway. Don't act like you're not impressed by all the talent at the ballpark, as we also host our first-ever talent show with The Masked Singer Night! It will be a night full of entertainment and fun, as our "The Masked 386" will be judged by several local celebrities. Once again, following the final out of the contest, those in attendance will be enthralled by yet another marvelous Postgame Fireworks show. Game two of the series is slated to begin at 7:05 p.m.

Bring your party shoes on Sunday, June 14 as we celebrate our beloved Shelldon's Birthday during our series finale. The first 500 fans through the doors that night will take home a special T-Shirt Giveaway in recognition of Volusia County's favorite mascot. It will be another Tiny Tugas Night featuring special activities and experiences for all members and Kids Run the Bases following the contest. That day's contest is scheduled to kickstart at 5:35 p.m.

Tickets for all three games are still available and can be purchased by visiting www.daytonatortugas.com, or by calling the Tortugas' ticket office at 386-257-3172.

Probable Starting Pitchers

Friday: RHP Jesús Rodríguez (2-11, 5.66 ERA) vs. RHP Jared Solomon (0-4, 4.11 ERA) (broadcast available on the TuneIn & MiLB First Pitch apps)

Saturday: RHP Garrett Hill (2-3, 2.45 ERA) vs. RHP Wendolyn Bautista (1-3, 4.14 ERA) (broadcast available on the TuneIn & MiLB First Pitch apps)

Sunday: RHP Elvin Rodríguez (9-3, 3.12 ERA) vs. LHP Connor Curlis (1-0, 0.00 ERA) (broadcast available on the TuneIn & MiLB First Pitch apps)

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from July 12, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.