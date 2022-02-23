Mighty Mussels Ticket Sales off to Record Start

FORT MYERS, Fla. - Tickets and group outings are on sale now for the 2022 Fort Myers Mighty Mussels season. Early ticket sales are off to record numbers since they were made available on Friday.

Individual game tickets can be purchased on mightymussels.com.

Group outings, season tickets plans, and hospitality areas can be reserved by calling 239-768-4210 or by emailing sales@mightymussels.com.

Last week's

announcement of John Martin as the Mussels' new Managing Partner and the reveal of the full 2022 promotional schedule generated plenty of buzz across Southwest Florida media outlets.

If you missed the promotional schedule, you can view it here.

Highlights of this year's schedule include:

The return of the Fort Myers 'Miracle' name during all Thursday home games

'Party at the Park' Concert with Joe Nichols and Parmelee (May 14)

Four specialty themed jerseys (available for auction)

Tiger-Themed (April 15), Pink Out Cancer (June 4), Hulk Smash (June 17), '92 USA Olympic Basketball-themed (July 3)

17 Post-Game Fireworks Shows

Five Beer Festivals brought to you by Budweiser and Killebrew Root Beer

April 30, June 18, July 2, July 30, August 27 (Saturday's)

Cancer Sucks Series presented by Budweiser

Four Celebrity Appearances

Carole Baskin (April 15), Brian Baumgartner (April 29), Jon Gries (June 3), Jerry Lawler (June 18)

Mighty Mussels Daily Specials are back and better than ever, with something for all fans:

Tuesdays

Two for Tuesday - All fans get 2 for 1 Beer, Soda & Hot Dogs courtesy of Coors Light, 96 KROCK & ESPN Southwest Florida

Wednesdays

Dollar Dog Night - All fans get $1 hot dogs all game long

Guaranteed Win Night - All fans get a free ticket to the next day's game if the Mussels lose

Bark in the Park (Dogs welcome to attend)

Ladies Night - 2 for 1 Seltzers and more

Silver Sluggers - Special ticket package for fans 65+

Thursdays

$1 and $2 Beer Night - $1 and $2 drafts through the game courtesy of Budweiser, Twin Peaks, and Cat Country 107.1

Miracle Throwback Nights - The Mussels are turning back the clocks and wearing full Miracle uniforms as a tribute to our rich history

College Night - All College Students get $5 tickets with a Student ID

Fridays

Fireworks Friday's - Enjoy the best fireworks show in Southwest Florida!

Wicked Dolphin Happy Hour - Get 2 for 1 on all Wicked Dolphin drinks at the Salty Crab/Wicked Dolphin bar from 6-7 p.m.

Saturdays

Bonus Fireworks shows (April 16, April 30, June 18 & July 2)

Premium Giveaways for the first 500 fans

Animal Cruelty Awareness

Cancer Sucks Series (6 Saturday's) & Beer Festival (5 Saturday's)

Guaranteed Win Night - All fans get a free ticket to the next day's game if the Mussels lose

Sundays

Mussel Sprouts Kids Club - Special ticket package for fans 12 & under

Kids catch on the field before the game

Kids run the bases after the game

Sunday Brunch - All-You-Can-Eat catered buffet for $15 (open to all fans)

The two most exclusive clubs at Hammond Stadium are back and currently enrolling new members:

Silver Slugger's - $55/member for fans 65+ years of age

Call Rosmy Cerdas at 239-533-7661 to join today!

Ticket & Parking Pass to every Wednesday game

Free T-Shirt & Membership card

10% off in the team store on Wednesdays

A chance to throw out the first pitch

Mussels Sprouts - $33/child, $16.50 for each additional child 14 and under

Call Gabby Miller at 239-533-7675 to join today!

Ticket to every Sunday game

Free T-Shirt and other giveaways

Bounce houses and other entertainment on select dates

A chance to bring Mussel Man to school

Get all the latest on upcoming promotions by visiting mightymussels.com and by following the Mighty Mussels on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

