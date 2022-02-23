Mighty Mussels Ticket Sales off to Record Start
February 23, 2022 - Low-A Southeast League (Low-A Southeast) - Fort Myers Mighty Mussels News Release
FORT MYERS, Fla. - Tickets and group outings are on sale now for the 2022 Fort Myers Mighty Mussels season. Early ticket sales are off to record numbers since they were made available on Friday.
Individual game tickets can be purchased on mightymussels.com.
Group outings, season tickets plans, and hospitality areas can be reserved by calling 239-768-4210 or by emailing sales@mightymussels.com.
Last week's
announcement of John Martin as the Mussels' new Managing Partner and the reveal of the full 2022 promotional schedule generated plenty of buzz across Southwest Florida media outlets.
If you missed the promotional schedule, you can view it here.
Highlights of this year's schedule include:
The return of the Fort Myers 'Miracle' name during all Thursday home games
'Party at the Park' Concert with Joe Nichols and Parmelee (May 14)
Four specialty themed jerseys (available for auction)
Tiger-Themed (April 15), Pink Out Cancer (June 4), Hulk Smash (June 17), '92 USA Olympic Basketball-themed (July 3)
17 Post-Game Fireworks Shows
Five Beer Festivals brought to you by Budweiser and Killebrew Root Beer
April 30, June 18, July 2, July 30, August 27 (Saturday's)
Cancer Sucks Series presented by Budweiser
Four Celebrity Appearances
Carole Baskin (April 15), Brian Baumgartner (April 29), Jon Gries (June 3), Jerry Lawler (June 18)
Mighty Mussels Daily Specials are back and better than ever, with something for all fans:
Tuesdays
Two for Tuesday - All fans get 2 for 1 Beer, Soda & Hot Dogs courtesy of Coors Light, 96 KROCK & ESPN Southwest Florida
Wednesdays
Dollar Dog Night - All fans get $1 hot dogs all game long
Guaranteed Win Night - All fans get a free ticket to the next day's game if the Mussels lose
Bark in the Park (Dogs welcome to attend)
Ladies Night - 2 for 1 Seltzers and more
Silver Sluggers - Special ticket package for fans 65+
Thursdays
$1 and $2 Beer Night - $1 and $2 drafts through the game courtesy of Budweiser, Twin Peaks, and Cat Country 107.1
Miracle Throwback Nights - The Mussels are turning back the clocks and wearing full Miracle uniforms as a tribute to our rich history
College Night - All College Students get $5 tickets with a Student ID
Fridays
Fireworks Friday's - Enjoy the best fireworks show in Southwest Florida!
Wicked Dolphin Happy Hour - Get 2 for 1 on all Wicked Dolphin drinks at the Salty Crab/Wicked Dolphin bar from 6-7 p.m.
Saturdays
Bonus Fireworks shows (April 16, April 30, June 18 & July 2)
Premium Giveaways for the first 500 fans
Animal Cruelty Awareness
Cancer Sucks Series (6 Saturday's) & Beer Festival (5 Saturday's)
Guaranteed Win Night - All fans get a free ticket to the next day's game if the Mussels lose
Sundays
Mussel Sprouts Kids Club - Special ticket package for fans 12 & under
Kids catch on the field before the game
Kids run the bases after the game
Sunday Brunch - All-You-Can-Eat catered buffet for $15 (open to all fans)
The two most exclusive clubs at Hammond Stadium are back and currently enrolling new members:
Silver Slugger's - $55/member for fans 65+ years of age
Call Rosmy Cerdas at 239-533-7661 to join today!
Ticket & Parking Pass to every Wednesday game
Free T-Shirt & Membership card
10% off in the team store on Wednesdays
A chance to throw out the first pitch
Mussels Sprouts - $33/child, $16.50 for each additional child 14 and under
Call Gabby Miller at 239-533-7675 to join today!
Ticket to every Sunday game
Free T-Shirt and other giveaways
Bounce houses and other entertainment on select dates
A chance to bring Mussel Man to school
Get all the latest on upcoming promotions by visiting mightymussels.com and by following the Mighty Mussels on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.
• Discuss this story on the Low-A Southeast League message board...
Low-A Southeast League Stories from February 23, 2022
- Mighty Mussels Ticket Sales off to Record Start - Fort Myers Mighty Mussels
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Fort Myers Mighty Mussels Stories
- Mighty Mussels Ticket Sales off to Record Start
- Mighty Mussels Announce 2022 Promotional Schedule
- John Martin Announced as Mighty Mussels' New Managing Partner
- Five Beerfests, Carole Baskin & Jon Gries Appearances Highlight Mighty Mussels' 2022 Promo Countdown
- Brian Meyer Returns to Manage Mighty Mussels in 2022