Threshers Announce 2022 Promotional Schedule

CLEARWATER, Fla. - The Clearwater Threshers have announced the full promotional schedule for the 2022 season at BayCare Ballpark. The summer is loaded with fireworks, giveaways, concerts, and theme nights.

Fans can look forward to familiar weekly promotions like Dollar Tuesday, Taps & Apps Thursdays and Saturday Night Fireworks, plus the return of our Lil' Anglers kids club by BayCare Kids and Tampa Bay Times and Silver Sharks seniors club by BayCare.

April

The Threshers open our summer slate on Friday, April 8, in a matchup against the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels at 6:30 p.m. Opening Night will feature the return of the Threshers Summer Concert Series presented by Truly Hard Seltzer with a concert by Disco Inferno.

Saturday night fireworks will light up the sky all season. Opening Weekend festivities at BayCare Ballpark continue with a firework display on Saturday, April 9, presented by Kelli's Catering & Events.

The Clearwater Beach Dogs take the field on Friday, April 22. The Beach Dogs will make an appearance every last Friday home game of the month and be accompanied by 50-cent hot dogs at all concessions stands.

NEW THIS SEASON - All canine companions are welcome to attend Beach Dogs Nights at BayCare Ballpark this summer for a howling good time. $7 dog tickets will benefit a local pet charity.

May the force be with you on Saturday, April 23, during Star Wars Night presented by Banquet Masters. Jedi and Storm Troopers alike are invited to attend the galactic celebration complete with fireworks.

May

Friday, May 13, features a Coors Light Pint Glass giveaway (guests 21+) and the night will end with the second installment of the Threshers Summer Concert Series presented by Truly Hard Seltzer featuring The Black Honkeys Band.

The Threshers celebrate diversity and inclusion for all on Pride Night, Friday, May 20. The night kicks off with a Pride cap giveaway and the Beach Dogs return for a dog-gone good night!

The third annual Strike Out Cancer Night is Saturday, May 21. Join us for this charitable night to raise money for cancer research. Players will wear specialty lavender jerseys that will be put up for auction. The night concludes with a firework show and is presented by Academy Bus.

BayCare Ballpark again plays host to the American Athletic Conference baseball championship May 24-29.

June

Pitch for Pink, our annual breast cancer awareness night is Friday, June 3, and will feature a pink visor giveaway by Banquet Masters. Players will suit up in pink uniforms that will be put up for auction to raise funds for the Morton Plant Mease Healthcare Foundation.

June 17 is an action-packed Friday night. Gates open with a Crime Stoppers of Pinellas County cap giveaway on this Beach Dogs Friday. The night is capped off with a performance by the Grateful Dead tribute act, Uncle John's Band, presented by Truly Hard Seltzer.

The Threshers honor all first responders on Saturday, June 18, during First Responders Night presented by Beachside Hospitality Group. Fireworks will light up the sky following the 6:30 p.m. game.

Phinley the Clearwater Threshers mascot invites you to attend his birthday party on Thursday, June 30.

July

Friday, July 1, begins an all-American weekend at BayCare Ballpark with Veterans & Military Appreciation Night presented by Kelli's Catering & Events which features a Threshers camo cap giveaway.

The annual Independence Day Fireworks Celebration presented by Budweiser will take place on July 2 and 3 with the same explosive firework display on both nights.

Bells will be ringing on July 22 during the Christmas in July promotion complete with a post-game concert by Stormbringer - part of the Threshers Summer Concert Series presented by Truly Hard Seltzer.

The Scout Spectacular is scheduled for Saturday, July 23, with postgame fireworks presented by Banquet Masters.

Celebrate the return to the classroom with a kids backpack giveaway by Kelli's Catering & Events on July 28 and 29 with Beach Dogs and Back to School Night on July 29.

The Phillie Phanatic joins the Threshers for a special visit including fireworks on July 30 presented by Wawa.

August

On August 12, the Threshers will assemble for Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond Night. Dress as your favorite Marvel Super Hero™ for epic photo ops.

August 26 marks the last Beach Dogs night of the summer and starts with a cooling towel giveaway by PEScience.

September

The Threshers Summer Concert Series presented by Truly Hard Seltzer concludes on Friday, September 9, with a performance by country singer-songwriter Angie Rey.

We say thank you for another incredible season on Saturday, September 10, during Fan Appreciation Night including a huge Firework display presented by Big Storm Brewing Company.

Tickets for all games and a full promotional schedule are available at ThreshersBaseball.com.

