Mighty Mussels Set to Broadcast 100 Games in 2022

FORT MYERS, Fla. - The Fort Myers Mighty Mussels will broadcast 100 games live online during the 2022 season and can be heard for free on Minor League Baseball's platforms.

John Vittas returns as the team's play-by-play broadcaster for his second season in Fort Myers and seventh season in professional baseball.

Vittas will broadcast all 66 home games at Hammond Stadium and over half of the road slate. The first 15 road games will all be live on the Mighty Mussels Baseball Network, as well as 19 others throughout the 2022 season.

Fans can tune in throughout the season on mightymussels.com. Broadcasts will also be carried on the MiLB First Pitch App by clicking the headphones link in the top right corner. Audio can also be accessed on MiLB.com.

Mighty Mussels Pre-Game Live will begin 15 minutes before the first pitch and will include in-depth player and coach interviews.

Vittas began his Minor League Baseball tenure with High-A Myrtle Beach (Cubs) in 2016 before becoming the lead broadcast voice of the High-A Charlotte Stone Crabs (Rays) in 2017. He called nearly every Stone Crabs game for three years before MiLB's realignment forced the organization out of affiliated baseball. Prior to the 2021 season, Vittas joined the Mussels as the team's broadcaster, media relations manager, corporate sales associate and Twins' Spring Training Public Address voice.

"I couldn't have been more fortunate to land in Fort Myers full-time after the pandemic and Minor League Baseball's realignment," Vittas said. "Our staff here in Fort Myers is top-notch, and it's been a pleasure to work alongside such a dedicated front office and coaching staff."

Vittas also broadcasts various sporting events at Florida Gulf Coast University and Florida SouthWestern State College. He was the PA voice for the Fort Myers Tip-Off and the lead play-by-play man for the Culligan's City of Palms Classic in December. He's also spent time at Hertz Arena with the Florida Everblades and Gulf Coast Showcase.

"The diverse set of events offered in Southwest Florida has allowed me to grow immensely as a broadcaster over the last few years," said Vittas. "Having spent so much time at the area's campuses and sports venues, I feel very connected to the fans of Fort Myers and what this area is all about. I can't wait to get back into the booth at Hammond Stadium and bring an exciting brand of Mussels baseball to everyone tuning it. It's going to be a fun year!"

The team's first broadcast is set for Friday, April 8 when the Mussels open the season in Clearwater against the Threshers (Phillies). Mighty Mussels Pre-Game Live begins at 6:10 p.m.

Link to Listen Live: https://www.milb.com/fort-myers/fans/audio-listen-live

Road Broadcast Schedule:

*Subject to Change*

April 8-10 in Clearwater

April 19-24 in Dunedin

May 3-8 in Lakeland

July 7-10 in Tampa

July 22-24 in Dunedin

August 9-14 in Jupiter

Aug 30-Sep 4 in Bradenton

