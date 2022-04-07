Jupiter Hammerheads Set 2022 Opening Day Roster

Jupiter, FLA. - The Jupiter Hammerheads will continue being a pipeline of great talent for the Miami Marlins. This season five Top-30 prospects (according to MLB Pipeline) will be donning a Hammerheads jersey on Opening Day.

Three of those highly touted prospects will line up on the dirt. Leading the charge is the Marlins' No. 1 overall prospect Kahlil Watson. The 16th overall pick in last year's draft will be making his full-season debut this season with Jupiter. The 18-year-old is touted for his explosive athletic abilities and his impressive bat-to-ball skills. Playing alongside Watson will be Jose Salas, the Marlins' No. 8 overall prospect. The switch-hitting infielder played 27 games for the Hammerheads last season after hitting an impressive .370 in 28 Florida Complex League games. Cristhian Rodriguez will also be a fixture for Jupiter this upcoming season. The No. 29 overall prospect in the organization was the top infielder in Miami's 2018 international class. With soft hands, a strong arm, and an ever-improving left-handed swing, there's a lot to be excited about.

Roaming the outfield will be No. 25 overall prospect Osiris Johnson. The Oakland native played 65 games with the Hammerheads in 2021. Johnson was a second-round draft selection in 2018 and has recently shifted positions from the infield to the outfield.

On the mound, the Hammerheads are excited to welcome back Marlins No. 2 overall prospect Edward Cabrera to open up the season. After a late arrival to Spring Training, Cabrera will be making his third stint with the Hammerheads. In 2019, the righty started 11 games, posted a 2.02 ERA, and was an FSL All-Star. Last season, the former International Free Agent signee started two games for Jupiter on a rehab assignment. Cabrera and his impressive arsenal started seven games for the Marlins in 2021.

The Jupiter Hammerheads are ready to kick off their 2022 Florida State League campaign on April 8th when they take on the visiting Palm Beach Cardinals. Tickets for the Opening Weekend are on sale here.

Complete 2021 Jupiter Hammerheads Opening Day roster (Top-30 MLB Pipeline prospects in bold):

Pitchers (16): Luarbert Arias, Sandro Bargallo, Gabe Beirman, Edward Cabrera, Tyler Eckberg, Justin Fall, Yeuris Jimenez, Chandler Jozwiak, Chris Mokma, Tommy Nance, Luis Palacios, Jared Pettitte, Yolian Quinonez, Edgar Sanchez, Jake Schrand, Edison Suriel

Catchers (3): Cameron Barstad, David Martinez, Sam Praytor

Infielders (6): Cristhian Rodriguez, Jose Salas, Javier Sanoja, Angeudis Santos, Kahlil Watson, Zachary Zubia

Outfielders (5): Brady Allen, Jorge Caballero, Kyler Castillo, Javeon Cody, Osiris Johnson

Coaching Staff: Angel Espada (Manager), Glenn Dishman (Pitching Coach), Ty Hawkins (Hitting Coach), Nate Mikolas (Defensive Coach), Sandy Krum (Athletic Trainer), Brandon Remalia (Strength & Conditioning)

