Pirates Announce Marauders' Roster
April 7, 2022 - Florida State League (FSL) - Bradenton Marauders News Release
BRADENTON, Fla. -- The Pittsburgh Pirates have announced the Single-A Bradenton Marauders roster for the beginning of the Florida State League season.
The roster features six players selected by the Pirates in the 2021 draft (right-handed pitchers Carlos Lomeli and Justin Meis, catcher Wyatt Hendrie, infielder Brenden Dixon, and outfielders Luke Brown and Mike Jarvis), as well as one player listed in Baseball America's top 30 prospect rankings for the Pirates organization: outfielder Rodolfo Nolasco (#21).
Five countries are represented on the roster: the Dominican Republic, Mexico, Taiwan, United States, and Venezuela.
Of the 30 players assigned to the roster, 19 were signed as international or undrafted free agents, eight were drafted by the Pirates, two were acquired via trades, and one was claimed off waivers.
The full roster is listed below.
PITCHERS (16): Christian Charle, Po-Yu Chen, Xavier Concepcion, Joelvis Del Rosario, Nick Dombkowski (L), Darvin Garcia, Carlos Jimenez, Valentin Linarez, Carlos Lomeli, Justin Meis, Dante Mendoza, Luis Peralta (L), Brayan Roman (L), Jake Sweeney (L), Yunior Thibo
CATCHERS (3): Jakob Goldfarb, Wyatt Hendrie, Geovanny Planchart
INFIELDERS (6): Jase Bowen, Tsung-Che Cheng, Brenden Dixon, Jacob Gonzalez, Juan Jerez, Alexander Mojica
OUTFIELDERS (5): Luke Brown, Sergio Campana, Mike Jarvis, Rodolfo Nolasco, Randy Romero
The group will play under second-year manager Jonathan Johnston, who earned Low-A Southeast Manager of the Year honors in 2021.
The Marauders begin their 2022 season on the road against the Dunedin Blue Jays on Friday, April 8. The Marauders' home opener at LECOM Park is Tuesday, April 12 at 6:30 p.m. against the Lakeland Flying Tigers.
• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...
Florida State League Stories from April 7, 2022
- Pirates Announce Marauders' Roster - Bradenton Marauders
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Bradenton Marauders Stories
- Pirates Announce Marauders' Roster
- The Greats: Marauders Celebrate Black History Month
- Marauders Release 2022 Single-Game Tickets and Promotional Schedule
- Statement from Pirates President Travis Williams on the Passing of Gene Clines
- Marauders Release 2022 Season, Group, and 5-Game Ticket Plans