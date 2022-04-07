Pirates Announce Marauders' Roster

April 7, 2022 - Florida State League (FSL) - Bradenton Marauders News Release







BRADENTON, Fla. -- The Pittsburgh Pirates have announced the Single-A Bradenton Marauders roster for the beginning of the Florida State League season.

The roster features six players selected by the Pirates in the 2021 draft (right-handed pitchers Carlos Lomeli and Justin Meis, catcher Wyatt Hendrie, infielder Brenden Dixon, and outfielders Luke Brown and Mike Jarvis), as well as one player listed in Baseball America's top 30 prospect rankings for the Pirates organization: outfielder Rodolfo Nolasco (#21).

Five countries are represented on the roster: the Dominican Republic, Mexico, Taiwan, United States, and Venezuela.

Of the 30 players assigned to the roster, 19 were signed as international or undrafted free agents, eight were drafted by the Pirates, two were acquired via trades, and one was claimed off waivers.

The full roster is listed below.

PITCHERS (16): Christian Charle, Po-Yu Chen, Xavier Concepcion, Joelvis Del Rosario, Nick Dombkowski (L), Darvin Garcia, Carlos Jimenez, Valentin Linarez, Carlos Lomeli, Justin Meis, Dante Mendoza, Luis Peralta (L), Brayan Roman (L), Jake Sweeney (L), Yunior Thibo

CATCHERS (3): Jakob Goldfarb, Wyatt Hendrie, Geovanny Planchart

INFIELDERS (6): Jase Bowen, Tsung-Che Cheng, Brenden Dixon, Jacob Gonzalez, Juan Jerez, Alexander Mojica

OUTFIELDERS (5): Luke Brown, Sergio Campana, Mike Jarvis, Rodolfo Nolasco, Randy Romero

The group will play under second-year manager Jonathan Johnston, who earned Low-A Southeast Manager of the Year honors in 2021.

The Marauders begin their 2022 season on the road against the Dunedin Blue Jays on Friday, April 8. The Marauders' home opener at LECOM Park is Tuesday, April 12 at 6:30 p.m. against the Lakeland Flying Tigers.

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from April 7, 2022

Pirates Announce Marauders' Roster - Bradenton Marauders

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.