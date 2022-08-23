Mighty Mussels Return Home for Action-Packed Week at Hammond Stadium

FORT MYERS, Fla. - The Mighty Mussels kick off their homestand against Lakeland Tuesday with a week full of action-packed fun at Hammond Stadium!

Tonight is 2 for 1 Night! Get 2 for 1 Beer, soda & Hot Dogs courtesy of Coors Light!

Wednesday we have something for everyone with Ladies Night, Bark in the Park, Dollar Dogs Night, Silver Sluggers & Guaranteed Win Night!

- Doubleheader starting at 4:30

- Ladies get 2 for 1 on Seltzer's & Wine

- All fans get $1 Hot Dogs

- All dogs get in free!

- If the Mussels lose either game of the Doubleheader all fans get free tickets to Thursday's home game

Thursday is $1 & $2 beer night plus it's Miracle Throwback Night, College Night & Health & Fitness Night!

-$1 12 oz cans & $2 12 oz draft beers courtesy of Budweiser

-All College Students get in for $5 with student ID, courtesy of Twin Peaks

-See us go back to our roots as we transform into the Miracle!

Friday night we welcome the "King" Jerry Lawler plus post-game fireworks & Happy Hour!

- Meet wrestling legend Jerry "The King" Lawler who will be on hand meeting fans and signing autographs

- Arrive early for happy hour with half price Wicked Dolphin drinks from 6-7P at the Salty Crab Bar featuring Wicked Dolphin on the Third Base side of the concourse

-Stick around after the game for the best fireworks show in Southwest Florida!

Saturday arrive early as the first 500 fans get a Mussels visor plus it's our last Beerfest of 2022!

- Be sure to catch our Killebrew Root Beer Scouts Hall of Fame ceremony prior to the game as we honor and induct Joe McDonald!

- The first 500 fans get a Mussels visor courtesy of BRANDT

- Enjoy over 50 different beers that will be available at our final Beerfest of the 2022 season! Admission to the Beerfest is $20 plus game ticket and takes place from 6PM-9PM , courtesy of Budweiser & Killebrew Root Beer

- Animal Cruelty Awareness Night with LCSO

- Guaranteed Win Night - If Mussels lose, all fans get free tickets to the Sunday, 8/28 game

Sunday the homestand comes to a close with Kids Club Sunday, Kids Run the Bases, Brunch & More!

- Don't miss our all you can eat brunch from 12PM-2PM for just $15 with your game ticket

- Kids can play catch on the field from 12:00-12:30 PM

- Kids Run the Bases following the Game

- Kids Club Sunday

