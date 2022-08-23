Beach Dogs Friday on August 26th

Clearwater Threshers outfielder Cade Fergus

(Clearwater Threshers)

August 23rd is Dollar Tuesday Dollar Tuesdays return on August 23rd, with $1 berm tickets, hot dogs, 12oz. domestic drafts, 16oz. sodas, popcorn, peanuts, and more!

Gates open at 5:30 p.m. for the 6:30 p.m. game vs. the Tampa Tarpons. All ticket options are available on Tuesdays. Threshers Promos & Tickets Silver Sharks Wednesday Lil' Anglers Thursday The Threshers Lil' Anglers Kids Club will meet again on Thursday, August 25th. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. for the 6:30 p.m. game. Members 13 and younger receive a ticket and food voucher to all Thursday home games, plus an exclusive hat and t-shirt - all for only $25 per child! More Information Taps & Apps Thursday on August 25th - Half-Price Drinks All drinks on Thursday nights are half-price, including sodas and bottled water! Craft drafts are only $3.75 for 24 oz. pours. This week's features will be selections from Coppertail Brewing, Terrapin, and Crooked Thumb. Thursday Taps & Apps Infielder Alexeis Azuaje Beach Dogs Sport Towel Giveaway on Friday, Aug. 26th Gates open at 5:30 p.m. for the 6:30 p.m. game on Friday. Arrive early as the first 1,000 ticketed guests through the gates will receive a Beach Dogs Sport Towel giveaway, presented by PEScience.

The team takes the field in their Beach Dogs uniforms and pet dogs are welcome this Friday, with the purchase of your $7 dog ticket benefitting the Humane Society of Pinellas.

Enjoy 50-cent hot dogs at the concession stands on Beach Dogs Fridays! Beach Dogs Fridays Postgame Fireworks on Saturday, Aug. 27th Stay after the game on Saturday, Aug. 27th, for a spectacular fireworks display over BayCare Ballpark, presented by Coppertail Brewing.

Gates open at 5:00 p.m. for the 6:30 p.m. game versus the Tampa Tarpons. Tickets & Info Noon Threshers Game on Sunday, Aug. 28th Be sure ask for the Domingo Divertido (Sunday Fun Day) ticket special at the box office: two game tickets, two hot dogs, two soft drinks, two bags of chips, all for only $16.

Gates open at 11 a.m. for the 12 p.m. game and parking is free on Sundays! Tickets & Info Listen Live on ThreshersBaseball.com Infielder Matt Alifano Game Recaps on ThreshersBaseball.com Shark Bites Cade Fergus, a 13th round draft pick of the Phillies in 2022 out of George Washington University, crushed the Threshers' first grand slam of the season in Saturday's game one victory (8/20 in Daytona). It was Fergus' third home run in 49 at bats this season.

The outfielder also has nine RBI and three stolen bases in his short stint with Clearwater. Despite missing nearly two months on the injured list, INF Hao Yu Lee is now 6th in the Florida State League in RBI with 50 and is hitting a team-high .287 with seven home runs.

LHP Matt Osterberg has not allowed an earned run in eight straight innings (three consecutive appearances) when pitching out of the bullpen. The lefty has also struck out an impressive 10 hitters in that time frame.

