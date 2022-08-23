Marauders Second-To-Last Homestand of 2022 Opens Tonight

August 23, 2022 - Florida State League (FSL) - Bradenton Marauders News Release







BRADENTON, Fla. - The Bradenton Marauders, Single-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates, open their next homestand tonight at 6:30 p.m. against the Dunedin Blue Jays, the Single-A affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays.

The following promotions will take place at LECOM Park on the homestand:

THIRSTY THURSDAY (THURSDAY, AUGUST 25) -- Every Thursday at LECOM Park is Thirsty Thursday, presented by Budweiser and Ticket Sarasota. Fans 21 and over can enjoy specials on beer, and fans of all ages can enjoy specials on soft drinks.

YOUTH BASEBALL/SOFTBALL NIGHT (FRIDAY, AUGUST 26) -- Free tickets for Friday's game are available to youth baseball and softball players who wear their team uniforms. There will be a pregame parade with Little League players, and kids can participate in a wiffle ball game beginning at 6:30 p.m. Kids will also be able to run the bases after the game.

PRIDE NIGHT (SATURDAY, AUGUST 27) -- Pride Night is presented by SarasotaOUT. The Marauders are also partnering with Project Pride, Prime Timers Sarasota, and ALSOYouth to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community. Festivities include a pre-game pride parade and table displays on the fan plaza.

Tickets for each game on the homestand are available online at BradentonMarauders.com, over the phone at (941) 747- 3031, or at the LECOM Park box office.

For more information about the Bradenton Marauders, please call (941) 747-3031, visit BradentonMarauders.com, or email MaraudersInfo@pirates.com.

